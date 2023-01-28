John Swinney probe after council advises Blairgowrie couple not to apply for solar panels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Swinney has called for answers from Perth and Kinross Council after a Blairgowrie couple were deterred from pursuing a solar panels scheme.

Jim Duff and Aoife Sheridan made a pre-application enquiry about installing solar panels at their home in Boat Brae, Rattray.

A council officer responded by rating it “unlikely to be supported” due to the property’s location in a conservation area.

Now the Deputy First Minister has waded in.

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North (SNP), has written to David Littlejohn, head of planning at the council.

He said: “I am aware of my constituents’ concerns and have been in contact with Perth and Kinross Council on their behalf.

“I am awaiting a substantive reply from the council, and it is my hope that they can work with my constituents to resolve this matter amicably.”

Properties opposite don’t even need consent

Mr Swinney’s intervention highlights recent concerns over the council’s approach to solar developments in conservation areas.

Earlier in January The Courier reported that a couple from Scotlandwell, near Kinross, were refused permission for a scheme to cut £600 from their monthly energy bills.

And Jim Duff is dismayed at the council’s stance in Blairgowrie.

“We are right on the edge of the conservation area,” he said.

“The houses that we overlook on the other side of the road are not, so they are allowed to put up solar panels without even needing planning permission.

“But I can’t put them on my roof because they will harm the beauty of Blairgowrie.

“It all seems a bit of a nonsense.”

‘Petty to stick to the rules on solar panels’

Perth and Kinross Council is a signatory of Scotland’s climate change declaration.

This emphasises the desire for renewable energies – such as solar – to help develop the economy.

Jim accepts that the integrity of a conservation area should be retained.

But he also believes there can be a happy medium in line with the council’s climate goals.

“If I was asking to put on a three-storey extension I would understand because it doesn’t give any wider benefit than just to me,” he said.

“But solar panels could so they should be waiving the conservation area rules for them.

“With the amount of sun we get we could be selling energy back into the grid, which would be good for everyone, rather than just for me.

“It seems petty. Why do we need to stick to rules on something like solar panels?”

Planner wants ‘less obtrusive’ proposal

In their pre-application advice the planning officer indicated that Jim’s solar idea would be contrary to Scottish planning policy from 2014 and the council’s 2019 local development plan 2.

They wrote: “We would discourage the submission of a planning application along the lines indicated as it is unlikely to be supported.

“You may wish to investigate if there is scope to site any panels in a less obtrusive position on outbuildings to the rear of the house.

“It should be noted, however, that panels on the main façade of buildings of a similar age and historic merit, which are visible from the street and would impact on the setting of the conservation area or listed buildings, will not be supported.”

Rules ‘no longer fit for purpose’

As well as Mr Swinney, Jim has support from Cllr Angus Forbes (Conservative), who sits on the council’s climate change and sustainability committee.

“Whilst there are certainly circumstances that solar panels are not appropriate, the current rules do need to be looked at now,” he said.

“They have been in place for many years and are no longer fit for purpose.

“Attitudes have shifted a lot over the past decade and with that the balance between conservation and climate change action needs to shift too.

“We will increasingly see conflict between our desire to save the planet and also protect our built heritage but the old rules need to be looked at again.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said they would respond directly to Mr Swinney “as soon as possible”.

They added: “However, in general terms throughout Scotland, almost all development in a designated conservation area requires planning permission, including solar panels.

“Applications are assessed on a case by case basis on their individual merits.

“Pre-application advice is given informally and without prejudice to any formal decision the council may make as the planning authority.”