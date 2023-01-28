John Swinney probe after council advises Blairgowrie couple not to apply for solar panels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Swinney probe after council advises Blairgowrie couple not to apply for solar panels

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
January 28 2023, 5.53am
Jim Duff outside his home in Boat Brae, Rattray. Image: Jim Duff.
Jim Duff outside his home in Boat Brae, Rattray. Image: Jim Duff.

John Swinney has called for answers from Perth and Kinross Council after a Blairgowrie couple were deterred from pursuing a solar panels scheme.

Jim Duff and Aoife Sheridan made a pre-application enquiry about installing solar panels at their home in Boat Brae, Rattray.

A council officer responded by rating it “unlikely to be supported” due to the property’s location in a conservation area.

Now the Deputy First Minister has waded in.

John Swinney
John Swinney has written to the council’s head of planning. Image: PA.

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North (SNP), has written to David Littlejohn, head of planning at the council.

He said: “I am aware of my constituents’ concerns and have been in contact with Perth and Kinross Council on their behalf.

“I am awaiting a substantive reply from the council, and it is my hope that they can work with my constituents to resolve this matter amicably.”

Properties opposite don’t even need consent

Mr Swinney’s intervention highlights recent concerns over the council’s approach to solar developments in conservation areas.

Earlier in January The Courier reported that a couple from Scotlandwell, near Kinross, were refused permission for a scheme to cut £600 from their monthly energy bills.

Jim’s home overlooks properties that are not in the conservation area. Image: Jim Duff.

And Jim Duff is dismayed at the council’s stance in Blairgowrie.

“We are right on the edge of the conservation area,” he said.

“The houses that we overlook on the other side of the road are not, so they are allowed to put up solar panels without even needing planning permission.

“But I can’t put them on my roof because they will harm the beauty of Blairgowrie.

“It all seems a bit of a nonsense.”

‘Petty to stick to the rules on solar panels’

Perth and Kinross Council is a signatory of Scotland’s climate change declaration.

This emphasises the desire for renewable energies – such as solar – to help develop the economy.

Jim accepts that the integrity of a conservation area should be retained.

But he also believes there can be a happy medium in line with the council’s climate goals.

The property is on the edge of a conservation area. Image: Jim Duff.

“If I was asking to put on a three-storey extension I would understand because it doesn’t give any wider benefit than just to me,” he said.

“But solar panels could so they should be waiving the conservation area rules for them.

“With the amount of sun we get we could be selling energy back into the grid, which would be good for everyone, rather than just for me.

“It seems petty. Why do we need to stick to rules on something like solar panels?”

Planner wants ‘less obtrusive’ proposal

In their pre-application advice the planning officer indicated that Jim’s solar idea would be contrary to Scottish planning policy from 2014 and the council’s 2019 local development plan 2.

They wrote: “We would discourage the submission of a planning application along the lines indicated as it is unlikely to be supported.

“You may wish to investigate if there is scope to site any panels in a less obtrusive position on outbuildings to the rear of the house.

“It should be noted, however, that panels on the main façade of buildings of a similar age and historic merit, which are visible from the street and would impact on the setting of the conservation area or listed buildings, will not be supported.”

Rules ‘no longer fit for purpose’

As well as Mr Swinney, Jim has support from Cllr Angus Forbes (Conservative), who sits on the council’s climate change and sustainability committee.

“Whilst there are certainly circumstances that solar panels are not appropriate, the current rules do need to be looked at now,” he said.

“They have been in place for many years and are no longer fit for purpose.

“Attitudes have shifted a lot over the past decade and with that the balance between conservation and climate change action needs to shift too.

“We will increasingly see conflict between our desire to save the planet and also protect our built heritage but the old rules need to be looked at again.”

Angus Forbes is calling for ‘old rules’ to be changed.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said they would respond directly to Mr Swinney “as soon as possible”.

They added: “However, in general terms throughout Scotland, almost all development in a designated conservation area requires planning permission, including solar panels.

“Applications are assessed on a case by case basis on their individual merits.

“Pre-application advice is given informally and without prejudice to any formal decision the council may make as the planning authority.”

