Drivers warned of overnight A85 road closures on edge of Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers warned of overnight A85 road closures on edge of Perth

By Kieran Webster
January 27 2023, 3.23pm
The A85 at the edge of Perth. Image: Google Street View
The A85 at the edge of Perth. Image: Google Street View

Drivers have been warned of overnight road closures on the A85 at the edge of Perth for drainage work.

The work on the West Connector, where the A85 meets the A9, near Ruthvenfield, starts on February 6.

It will see the A85 closed in both directions at the junction to the B993 between 7.30pm and 6.30am for two nights.

Drivers looking to access the B9993 and the A9 northbound slip road will be forced to enter a different stretch of the A85, from Crieff Road, during the closures.

Map shows the closed section of the road. Image: Bear Scotland

The work by Bear Scotland will investigate flooding issues on the carriageway.

Eddie Ross, Bear’s north west representative, said: “These essential drainage works are essential to establish the condition of the drainage network and will indicate if further works are required.

“Safety is our top priority and the two-night road closure is essential to protect works and road users.”

The diversion route around the closed section of the A85. Image: Bear Scotland

He added: “The works will take place at night to minimise disruption and we thank motorists for their patience in advance.

“Please plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Walker Ross Kinghorn is missing in Perthshire. Image: Police Scotland
Belongings of missing walker found in Perthshire
Alan Cumming
Perthshire's Hollywood star Alan Cumming hands back OBE over British Empire 'misgivings'
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
From 27 to 3... Council to cut number of flags flown from Perth HQ
North Port restaurant's Sea Trout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant North Port makes Michelin Recommends list
Dragos Henter. Image: Facebook.
Sinister chef threatened to slash woman's face 'like the Joker' in terrifying Dundee restaurant…
Angus Forbes at the telegraph pole right in the middle of the new path at Gourdie Hill, Errol. Image: Angus Forbes.
Complaints after path in Errol laid with telegraph pole in the middle of it
Perth Prison. Image: Kris Miller, DCT Media.
Killer caught with weaponised toilet roll at Perth Prison
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Members of Perth Pickleball Club with Corinna Whitaker (middle, in black). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth woman with nine Scottish table tennis titles is now a national pickleball champion
Revellers enjoying last year's Otherlands festival. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Otherlands announces line-up for second Scone Palace festival

Most Read

1
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
2
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
3
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
4
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen…
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
2
7
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
8
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor’s great-gran ‘would be spinning in grave’ as dilapidated playpark torn down
9
Police in Dundee.
Dundee shopper ‘threatened with knife’ by gang of women demanding he buy things for…
6
10
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
6

More from The Courier

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
New Dundee loanee Ryan Clampin in action for Colchester United. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up left-back on loan from Colchester United
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to…
CR0040794, Cheryl Peebles, Ladybank. Kaylynn Donald, 12, speaking out about suffering bullying at Bell Baxter High School. I need a picture of Kaylynn on her own, and one with her mum Vicky (one for featured image). Picture shows; l to r - Kaylynn (12) and her mum, Vicky Donald, Monks Moss, Ladybank, 24th January 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife schoolgirl praised for speaking out after bus assault
Josh Edwards this week signed a new contract at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards on how he discovered long throw and best darts players in Dunfermline…
Ian Murray will take Raith Rovers to Dens Park next month for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw 'hasn't been kind' to Raith Rovers as…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
Brodie Dair celebrates scoring the winning goal. Image: PPA.
3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to 'battle in the trenches' to secure…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented