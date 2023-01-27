Drivers warned of overnight A85 road closures on edge of Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers have been warned of overnight road closures on the A85 at the edge of Perth for drainage work.

The work on the West Connector, where the A85 meets the A9, near Ruthvenfield, starts on February 6.

It will see the A85 closed in both directions at the junction to the B993 between 7.30pm and 6.30am for two nights.

Drivers looking to access the B9993 and the A9 northbound slip road will be forced to enter a different stretch of the A85, from Crieff Road, during the closures.

The work by Bear Scotland will investigate flooding issues on the carriageway.

Eddie Ross, Bear’s north west representative, said: “These essential drainage works are essential to establish the condition of the drainage network and will indicate if further works are required.

“Safety is our top priority and the two-night road closure is essential to protect works and road users.”

He added: “The works will take place at night to minimise disruption and we thank motorists for their patience in advance.

“Please plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”