Belongings of missing walker found in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Items belong to a walker missing in Highland Perthshire have been found.

Ross Kinghorn, 57, has been missing for more than a week after travelling to the Bridge of Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, to go hiking.

Ross travelled by train from Linlithgow and the last confirmed sighting of him was at around 9am on Monday January 16 in Blair Atholl.

It believed he then set out for the Beinn a’ Ghlò hills nearby.

He was reported missing last Friday when he failed to return as planned.

Police searching for Ross have now discovered a number of items belonging to him near Bridge of Tilt.

This includes a two-wheel trolley Ross was in possession off before he went missing.

Officers have issued a fresh appeal for information and are asking local residents to check sheds and outbuildings.

Sergeant James Longden said: “We remain very concerned for Ross as our inquiries continue.

“Ross is an experienced hillwalker.

Residents asked to check sheds for missing walker

“His intention was to walk in the Beinn a’ Ghlò hills above Blair Atholl and I would urge any other walkers who have been in the area, who may have seen anything which looked out of place, to get in touch as your information may prove helpful.

“I would also ask residents in the Bridge of Tilt area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that he may have been there.

“Anyone who may have seen Ross is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1588 of January 20.”

Ross is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with a bald head.

He is believed to be wearing a blue beanie hat, blue waterproof jacket, green fleece, grey walking trousers and brown boots.