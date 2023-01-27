Belongings of missing walker found in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Belongings of missing walker found in Perthshire

By Alasdair Clark
January 27 2023, 2.32pm
Walker Ross Kinghorn is missing in Perthshire. Image: Police Scotland
Walker Ross Kinghorn is missing in Perthshire. Image: Police Scotland

Items belong to a walker missing in Highland Perthshire have been found.

Ross Kinghorn, 57, has been missing for more than a week after travelling to the Bridge of Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, to go hiking.

Ross travelled by train from Linlithgow and the last confirmed sighting of him was at around 9am on Monday January 16 in Blair Atholl.

It believed he then set out for the Beinn a’ Ghlò hills nearby.

He was reported missing last Friday when he failed to return as planned.

Police searching for Ross have now discovered a number of items belonging to him near Bridge of Tilt.

Ross travelled to the area on January 16. Image: Police Scotland

This includes a two-wheel trolley Ross was in possession off before he went missing.

Officers have issued a fresh appeal for information and are asking local residents to check sheds and outbuildings.

Sergeant James Longden said: “We remain very concerned for Ross as our inquiries continue.

“Ross is an experienced hillwalker.

Residents asked to check sheds for missing walker

“His intention was to walk in the Beinn a’ Ghlò hills above Blair Atholl and I would urge any other walkers who have been in the area, who may have seen anything which looked out of place, to get in touch as your information may prove helpful.

“I would also ask residents in the Bridge of Tilt area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that he may have been there.

“Anyone who may have seen Ross is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1588 of January 20.”

Ross is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with a bald head.

He is believed to be wearing a blue beanie hat, blue waterproof jacket, green fleece, grey walking trousers and brown boots.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
Coupar Angus man Andrew Valentine has been trying to conduct background research into Coupar Two Ltd.
Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax…
Jim Duff outside his home in Boat Brae, Rattray. Image: Jim Duff.
John Swinney probe after council advises Blairgowrie couple not to apply for solar panels
The A85 at the edge of Perth. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of overnight A85 road closures on edge of Perth
Alan Cumming
Perthshire's Hollywood star Alan Cumming hands back OBE over British Empire 'misgivings'
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
From 27 to 3... Council to cut number of flags flown from Perth HQ
North Port restaurant's Sea Trout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant North Port makes Michelin Recommends list
Dragos Henter. Image: Facebook.
Sinister chef threatened to slash woman's face 'like the Joker' in terrifying Dundee restaurant…
Angus Forbes at the telegraph pole right in the middle of the new path at Gourdie Hill, Errol. Image: Angus Forbes.
Complaints after path in Errol laid with telegraph pole in the middle of it
Perth Prison. Image: Kris Miller, DCT Media.
Killer caught with weaponised toilet roll at Perth Prison

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back
Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David and Harry Connor as Aaron in Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns.
TELLYBOX: Intriguing start to Everyone Else Burns and its cult family

Editor's Picks

Most Commented