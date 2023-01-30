Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
January 30 2023, 4.25pm Updated: January 30 2023, 7.22pm
Fergus McCallum says he was kept in the dark about the resignations of his fellow councillors. Image: Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s only remaining community councillor says he is baffled at the mass walkout of all the other members.

Sarah Roberts (chairperson), Shona Hutchcox (vice-chairperson), Sheena Brennan (treasurer) and Donna Grant (member) all announced their resignations from Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council on Monday morning.

In a Facebook post on Pitlochry Community News they cited “unprecedented stress that we have been placed under due to the behaviours of individuals in the local community and issues that are outwith our control.”

This leaves the community council in abeyance with only one member left.

He is secretary Fergus McCallum, who says he was kept in the dark about the exits.

Shock at collapse of council

Fergus said: “I woke up this morning and the first I knew about it was when one of my neighbours rang me to tell me the community council has resigned.

“These are people I have known for years. I have no idea what’s happened.

“I wrote to Perth and Kinross Council and told them I am not an expert.

“Is there still a community council? Am I still a member? What do I do with the bank accounts?

“I have no experience of this so I wrote to them to give me an idea.”

Good news for us! Hopefully now people can see what a awful difficult situation he continually keeps putting us in.”

One of the departing councillors, Donna Grant, commented beneath the post announcing the resignations: “Good news for us! Hopefully now people can see what a awful difficult situation he continually keeps putting us in.”

On being asked who ‘he’ was, she replied: “I’m sure he will make himself publicly known soon enough.”

Fergus responded: “There are massive hints on Pitlochry Community News that it’s me. It’s a terrible shame.”

Speculation on ‘controversial’ restaurant

Fergus believes criticism aimed at him could be in relation to his proposal for a new Thai restaurant on the car park in Rie-Achan Road.

He wants to set up The Wee Choo-Choo for wife Isara and their daughter Mia to run.

In April 2021 they were given planning permission subject to a lease, which was finally granted by Perth and Kinross Council’s property sub-committee in November 2022 after two previous refusals.

Wee Choo-Choo
Fergus McCallum (centre) with wife Isara (left) and daughter Mia (right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Based on no one talking to me, no one telling me they are resigning and no one explaining what happened, my assumption is that it is The Wee Choo-Choo,” he said.

Fergus says his battle to get the eatery up and running has reached an important stage as the lease for the car park has now been advertised.

“I don’t know what else controversial is happening in Pitlochry,” Fergus said.

Parking concerns voiced

In February 2021 the community council took a neutral stance on the planning application.

But its submission to PKC noted concerns from local residents over potential noise in the evening and a suggestion that “take-away evening hours be limited to reflect this.”

It added: “Car parking at the west end of Pitlochry is oversubscribed and the residents’ private car parks adjacent suffer from use by non-residents.

“The loss of car parking will exacerbate this.”

‘Tell me what I have done wrong’

However, it is understood that all five members of the community council – prior to today’s resignations – were not on the council at the time.

Fergus McCallum with the train carriage he wants to set up a restaurant in. Image: Wee Choo-Choo Restaurant.

“I haven’t done anything unlawful,” Fergus said.

“I have applied through the proper channels to have a business.

“I am not opening a den of iniquity – just a restaurant.

“If the community council has something to say then say it.

“If I have done something wrong then tell me what I have done wrong.

“At the last meeting I declared a conflict of interest in discussions about Wee Choo-Choo so didn’t discuss it.

“I haven’t abused anybody or threatened anybody.

“If I have then they should report me, they shouldn’t just resign.”

Tributes to councillors

None of the resigning community council members opted to comment.

But tributes were paid beneath the post announcing their departures.

Rita Robertson wrote: “The unpaid volunteers on the committee do a great job.

“And I know from my dad and friends who have been on the cc the amount of hours and hard work that you all do going to meetings, all the phone calls, the emails.

“And all unpaid.

“Thank you for all your hard work.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The community council is in abeyance until a by-election is arranged and a community council formed.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented