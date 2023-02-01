Two people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on A9 near Dunkeld

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash closed the A9 near Dunkeld for more than two hours on Wednesday.

The road was shut in both directions at Dalguise following the incident just after 11am.

The closure resulted in major disruption and delays for motorists using the busy route, which eventually reopened 1.30pm.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokespersons said: “Officers were called to a crash on the A9 northbound, near the Dalguise Junction, Dunkeld, at around 11.15am.

“Officers attended and two drivers were taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The vehicles were recovered and the road was reopened.”