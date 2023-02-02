Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

By Kieran Webster
February 2 2023, 3.43pm Updated: February 2 2023, 5.54pm
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A new redundancy policy at Perth and Kinross Council could see staff lose tens of thousands of pounds from their final pay packet.

The council has changed rates for employees taking voluntary redundancy, who cannot access their local government pension, by halving the pay per year of service while adding a £6,000 payment on top.

Local authority bosses said the old rates are now “unaffordable”.

Someone earning the Scottish average salary – £26,500  – could lose £9,000 if they have worked for the council for 20 years and cannot access their local government pension.

A higher earner, on a £60,000 salary, could lose up to £28,615.

What is the new redundancy policy?

The new policy, agreed by the finance committee, will see voluntary redundancy rates, which vary depending on age, halved.

People who are not able to access their local government pension will also be given a £6,000 payment.

Table shows the new policy. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

The maximum payment has also reduced from 60 weeks’ pay, to 30 weeks’ pay.

The council will also reduce the time it spends finding an alternative role for employees within the authority.

Currently, the council spends a minimum of eight weeks and a maximum of 26 weeks trying to find an alternative role for someone who will otherwise be at risk of redundancy.

However, this will be changed to a minimum of eight weeks and a maximum of 12 weeks.

Some younger employees earning less than the Scottish average, with a short length of service, may be paid more under the new policy, due to the £6,000 flat rate.

‘Authorities can no longer do business the same way’

SNP council leader, Grant Laing said: “The current financial climate means local authorities can no longer afford to do business in the same way and this includes how we manage our workforce.

“We will always look to avoid redundancies wherever possible but are revising the terms we offer to staff who take voluntary redundancy.

“Employees who take voluntary redundancy will receive a payment based on their weekly pay rather than the statutory minimum.”

Councillor Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He added: “Volunteers for redundancy who cannot access their pensions will also qualify for a £6,000 payment.

“Our staff will always be our greatest asset and we will continue to support them throughout our transformation and change programme.”

A report for the committee said trade unions could not agree to the changes, however none were available for comment.

The report said: “They (unions) indicated they could not agree to proposals or changes  that detrimentally impact on their members.”

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey tried to block the changes, but had to withdraw his amendment as it did not receive backing from other councillors.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

He said: “We heard just now that trade unions don’t agree and it’s written in this paper.

“I move simply an amendment that we do not take the recommendations and we remain with the status quo.

“It would be a sad day if no one were to stand up for workers’ rights alongside me.”

