Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
February 9 2023, 5.52am
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.

A Perth man has relived his experiences at the local foodbank – and urged others to swallow their pride and use the resource.

Self-employed lorry driver Craig Donald, 48, says he recently had two stints of using the Perth and Kinross Foodbank due to injury.

“The amount of stuff they gave me was unbelievable,” he said.

“I wouldn’t think twice about recommending it.”

The former solder, who served in the Royal Corp of Transport, is now donating £1 for the first 100 calendars sold by designer Cherie Gilruth.

Proceeds from her abandoned trolleys calendar, now in its third year, go to Perth and Kinross Foodbank and Lighthouse For Perth, a charity that addresses suicide, self-harm and crisis.

Gig economy leaves many vulnerable

Craig is one of many in the gig economy who have little to fall back on if things take a turn.

He lives on his own and has few close family members other than teenage son Jayden, who he sees every weekend.

Craig is in a precarious position if he is unable to work. Image: Craig Donald.

Craig drives lorries on weekdays but if his health fails then he won’t receive regular pay.

This has happened twice in the past couple of years.

A year ago he was off work for two weeks due to an operation to remove a gall bladder.

And in October 2022 he was again unable to do his job because of sciatica.

Universal Credit said I earn too much money so I never got a single penny of that,” Craig said.

“I don’t have any family and it is not nice asking the system to help you out.

“But I have served the country so I am not going to be ashamed to go to the foodbank.”

‘Couldn’t believe all they gave me’

Craig recalls the first time he contacted the foodbank.

“I phoned Pullar House and they took my details,” he said.

“As a lorry driver I am away all week so there is nothing in my cupboards.

“I went to the foodbank and couldn’t believe all they gave me.

“There was soup, beans, cleaning equipment, deodorant, shampoo, a Fray Bentos curry pie, pasta Bolognese sauces, cheese sauces.

“There were no perishable foods but that’s understandable.”

‘Get down there and use the foodbank’

Craig also took his son Jayden, who is hoping to move to the US on a football-based scholarship, to the foodbank.

Craig and Jayden Donald. Image: Craig Donald.

“This was to make sure he wasn’t embarrassed,” Craig said.

“I told him that if he ever finds himself in the same circumstances he should make sure he does the same for himself and his children because there is no shame in it at all.”

Foodbank users are usually referred by organisations such as Citizens Advice, children’s centres and health agencies.

“I have seen people on Facebook talking about the cost of living crisis and I tell them to get down there and use the foodbank,” Craig added.

“Just swallow your pride and make the phone call because the amount of stuff you are given is great.

“It’s tremendously sad in this day and age that it is needed, when you have to depend on other people’s generosity.

“Ever since I used the foodbank I always donate food at the supermarket.”

Calendar helping the cause

Another way the foodbank can be helped is by purchasing Perth designer Cherie Gilruth’s 2023 calendar of abandoned trolleys.

It is the third year she has released the calendar after initially photographing trolleys she spotted on her daily walks during the first lockdown.

All of the photos are on her Instagram page and calendars can be purchased for £5.

Proceeds will go to Perth and Kinross Foodbank and Lighthouse For Perth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given 'final chance' after butcher Simon Howie's plea
A ScotRail train.
Train delayed due to signal fault at Pitlochry
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable'
5
Lomond Mews in Kinross. Image: Google Maps
Bogus gardener scams elderly woman in Kinross
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
9
Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald
Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth.
Perth duo mark 40 years each behind hospital radio microphones

Most Read

1
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
2
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
3
The report into the complaint was revealed today
Humza Yousaf: 5 key points from Care Inspectorate report into complaint against Dundee nursery
4
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
5
Allotment letting agent George McGill by the burnt-out greenhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shock as Dundee allotments targeted by vandals and fireraisers
6
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued
7
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
14
8
Graffiti sprayed outside The McManus in Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene
5
9
Bruadair in Craiglunie Gardens, Moulin, Pitlochry. Image: George Rollo.
Neighbours overturn Pitlochry holiday homes go-ahead thanks to lands tribunal ruling
10
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: 'I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall' says St…
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says 'nobody…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented