Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar

A Perth man has relived his experiences at the local foodbank – and urged others to swallow their pride and use the resource.

Self-employed lorry driver Craig Donald, 48, says he recently had two stints of using the Perth and Kinross Foodbank due to injury.

“The amount of stuff they gave me was unbelievable,” he said.

“I wouldn’t think twice about recommending it.”

The former solder, who served in the Royal Corp of Transport, is now donating £1 for the first 100 calendars sold by designer Cherie Gilruth.

Proceeds from her abandoned trolleys calendar, now in its third year, go to Perth and Kinross Foodbank and Lighthouse For Perth, a charity that addresses suicide, self-harm and crisis.

Gig economy leaves many vulnerable

Craig is one of many in the gig economy who have little to fall back on if things take a turn.

He lives on his own and has few close family members other than teenage son Jayden, who he sees every weekend.

Craig drives lorries on weekdays but if his health fails then he won’t receive regular pay.

This has happened twice in the past couple of years.

A year ago he was off work for two weeks due to an operation to remove a gall bladder.

And in October 2022 he was again unable to do his job because of sciatica.

“Universal Credit said I earn too much money so I never got a single penny of that,” Craig said.

“I don’t have any family and it is not nice asking the system to help you out.

“But I have served the country so I am not going to be ashamed to go to the foodbank.”

‘Couldn’t believe all they gave me’

Craig recalls the first time he contacted the foodbank.

“I phoned Pullar House and they took my details,” he said.

“As a lorry driver I am away all week so there is nothing in my cupboards.

“I went to the foodbank and couldn’t believe all they gave me.

“There was soup, beans, cleaning equipment, deodorant, shampoo, a Fray Bentos curry pie, pasta Bolognese sauces, cheese sauces.

“There were no perishable foods but that’s understandable.”

‘Get down there and use the foodbank’

Craig also took his son Jayden, who is hoping to move to the US on a football-based scholarship, to the foodbank.

“This was to make sure he wasn’t embarrassed,” Craig said.

“I told him that if he ever finds himself in the same circumstances he should make sure he does the same for himself and his children because there is no shame in it at all.”

Foodbank users are usually referred by organisations such as Citizens Advice, children’s centres and health agencies.

“I have seen people on Facebook talking about the cost of living crisis and I tell them to get down there and use the foodbank,” Craig added.

“Just swallow your pride and make the phone call because the amount of stuff you are given is great.

“It’s tremendously sad in this day and age that it is needed, when you have to depend on other people’s generosity.

“Ever since I used the foodbank I always donate food at the supermarket.”

Calendar helping the cause

Another way the foodbank can be helped is by purchasing Perth designer Cherie Gilruth’s 2023 calendar of abandoned trolleys.

It is the third year she has released the calendar after initially photographing trolleys she spotted on her daily walks during the first lockdown.

All of the photos are on her Instagram page and calendars can be purchased for £5.

Proceeds will go to Perth and Kinross Foodbank and Lighthouse For Perth.