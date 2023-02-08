Train delayed due to signal fault at Pitlochry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A signalling fault at Pitlochry caused delays to trains on Wednesday evening.

The issue was reported by ScotRail at about 7.15pm.

It affected services running through the area, going between Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

A temporary repair was been made but disruption lasted into the evening.

UPDATE: Services between Edinburgh and Inverness and between Queen St and Inverness are subject to delay up to 60 minutes and possible alteration — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 8, 2023

Services faced disruption until around 11.30pm.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Our staff are onsite and have made a temporary repair to allow services to get on the move.”