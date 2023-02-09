Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

By Gordon Bannerman
February 9 2023, 3.15pm Updated: February 9 2023, 5.36pm
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.

Dundee minister and former Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone has died suddenly at the age of 73.

He represented the Liberal Democrats from 2003 to 2007 in the Almond and Earn ward, before flying the flag for the Conservatives from 2012 until 2017.

Alan’s time with the local authority included a spell as convener of the enterprise and infrastructure committee and roles with the Perth Theatre project board and the North Sea Commission.

In 2013, he became an ordained to the ministry in the Church of Scotland, serving widely within the Presbytery of Perth and beyond.

Locum minister

For six happy years, from 2012 until 2018, he was locum minister and a popular preacher with the congregation of Scone and St Martins Parish Church.

Methven-based Alan also provided comfort to many grieving families at funerals in Perth and Kinross.

In 2018 he was honoured to take up a fulfilling ministerial role with the Dundee Congregational Church, guiding the congregation through the pandemic and beyond.

Born in Dunfermline in 1949, Alan was the eldest of five children.

After an education at Blacklaw Primary School and Dunfermline High – where he  represented the school at rugby, cross-country running, cricket, tennis and athletics – Alan studied economics at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

Industry

After graduation he worked for nearly 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, mostly as a sales manager.

He met and married his first wife Ruth in 1971 – the year of his graduation – and in due course Raymond, Suzanne, Michelle and Jonathan were born.

At different periods the family lived in Edinburgh, Stirling, York, Peebles and Perth.

Alan married Highland Spring manager Chris in Perth’s North Church in August 1990 and she was hugely supportive in helping Alan develop the successful Home Comforts business, which distributed mobility aids and products all over Scotland.

Chris brought her own children Andrew and Stewart to the marriage.

As a devout Christian and lay preacher, Alan found his purpose, fulfilment and pleasure in family, serving and preaching.

Youth work

He was proud to serve as vice-president of Perthshire and Kinross Battalion The Boys’ Brigade.

A former member of Blairgowrie Golf Club, for many years Alan was a season ticket holder at St Johnstone, joining friends on match days at McDiarmid Park

A dedicated family man and doting grandfather, he is survived by wife and soulmate Chris, the couple’s six children and grandchildren Natalie, Megan, Isaac, Olivia, Jessica, Daniel, Tobias and Amos.

His funeral service will be held at Perth Crematorium on Thursday, February 16 at 3pm.

You can read the announcement here

