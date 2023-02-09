Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee minister and former Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone has died suddenly at the age of 73.

He represented the Liberal Democrats from 2003 to 2007 in the Almond and Earn ward, before flying the flag for the Conservatives from 2012 until 2017.

Alan’s time with the local authority included a spell as convener of the enterprise and infrastructure committee and roles with the Perth Theatre project board and the North Sea Commission.

In 2013, he became an ordained to the ministry in the Church of Scotland, serving widely within the Presbytery of Perth and beyond.

Locum minister

For six happy years, from 2012 until 2018, he was locum minister and a popular preacher with the congregation of Scone and St Martins Parish Church.

Methven-based Alan also provided comfort to many grieving families at funerals in Perth and Kinross.

In 2018 he was honoured to take up a fulfilling ministerial role with the Dundee Congregational Church, guiding the congregation through the pandemic and beyond.

Born in Dunfermline in 1949, Alan was the eldest of five children.

After an education at Blacklaw Primary School and Dunfermline High – where he represented the school at rugby, cross-country running, cricket, tennis and athletics – Alan studied economics at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

Industry

After graduation he worked for nearly 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, mostly as a sales manager.

He met and married his first wife Ruth in 1971 – the year of his graduation – and in due course Raymond, Suzanne, Michelle and Jonathan were born.

At different periods the family lived in Edinburgh, Stirling, York, Peebles and Perth.

Alan married Highland Spring manager Chris in Perth’s North Church in August 1990 and she was hugely supportive in helping Alan develop the successful Home Comforts business, which distributed mobility aids and products all over Scotland.

Chris brought her own children Andrew and Stewart to the marriage.

As a devout Christian and lay preacher, Alan found his purpose, fulfilment and pleasure in family, serving and preaching.

Youth work

He was proud to serve as vice-president of Perthshire and Kinross Battalion The Boys’ Brigade.

A former member of Blairgowrie Golf Club, for many years Alan was a season ticket holder at St Johnstone, joining friends on match days at McDiarmid Park

A dedicated family man and doting grandfather, he is survived by wife and soulmate Chris, the couple’s six children and grandchildren Natalie, Megan, Isaac, Olivia, Jessica, Daniel, Tobias and Amos.

His funeral service will be held at Perth Crematorium on Thursday, February 16 at 3pm.

