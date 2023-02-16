Plans for new cinema in Crieff rejected

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new cinema in the centre of Crieff has been knocked back by council planners.

Charity Creative Crieff wanted to demolish the former Crieff Hotel on East High Street and replace it with a picture house and community radio hub.

A planning application for the building featured two screen rooms, a foyer, courtyard, bistro and bookshop.

The hotel’s demolition, submitted as a separate application, was also refused.

Perth and Kinross Council planning officers said the proposal would impact the “character and visual amenity” of the conservation area the hotel sits in.

Some neighbouring buildings date back to the early 20th Century.

An appeal has been submitted and will be considered by the council’s local review body in the coming months.

Creative Crieff, which uses film, media and arts to improve lives in the town and the surrounding area, submitted the plans in August.

It included space for Radio Earn, which currently operates out of a different area of the High Street.

The town’s nearest cinema is Perth Playhouse.

A public consultation also received mostly positive feedback according to planning documents.

Only two objections were made – one had concerns over noise and the other on parking and construction traffic.

A council report confirming refusal said: “The proposed development would substantially alter the streetscape in this part of the conservation area and is considered to result in an adverse impact on visual amenity.

“The proposal is not considered to comply with the approved TAYplan 2016 and the adopted local development plan.

“We have taken account of material considerations and find none that would justify overriding the adopted development plan.”