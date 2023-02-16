Plans for new cinema in Crieff rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans for new cinema in Crieff rejected

By Emma Duncan
February 16 2023, 11.24am Updated: February 16 2023, 12.50pm
A view from the courtyard looking into the cinema and bistro. Image: Fergus Purdie Architect.
A view from the courtyard looking into the cinema and bistro. Image: Fergus Purdie Architect.

A new cinema in the centre of Crieff has been knocked back by council planners.

Charity Creative Crieff wanted to demolish the former Crieff Hotel on East High Street and replace it with a picture house and community radio hub.

A planning application for the building featured two screen rooms, a foyer, courtyard, bistro and bookshop.

The hotel’s demolition, submitted as a separate application, was also refused.

How inside the new cinema could look. Image: Fergus Purdie Architect

Perth and Kinross Council planning officers said the proposal would impact the “character and visual amenity” of the conservation area the hotel sits in.

Some neighbouring buildings date back to the early 20th Century.

An appeal has been submitted and will be considered by the council’s local review body in the coming months.

The former Crieff Hotel. Image: Google Street View

Creative Crieff, which uses film, media and arts to improve lives in the town and the surrounding area, submitted the plans in August.

It included space for Radio Earn, which currently operates out of a different area of the High Street.

The town’s nearest cinema is Perth Playhouse.

An aerial image of the proposed new cinema in Crieff. Image: Fergus Purdie Architect

A public consultation also received mostly positive feedback according to planning documents.

Only two objections were made – one had concerns over noise and the other on parking and construction traffic.

A council report confirming refusal said: “The proposed development would substantially alter the streetscape in this part of the conservation area and is considered to result in an adverse impact on visual amenity.

A view of the new facility from East High Street. Image: Fergus Purdie Architect

“The proposal is not considered to comply with the approved TAYplan 2016 and the adopted local development plan.

“We have taken account of material considerations and find none that would justify overriding the adopted development plan.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
Brianna Ghey was founded wounded in a Cheshire park. Image: Pink Saltire
Perth vigil to be held in memory of teenager Brianna Ghey
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
M90 southbound at Gairney Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Man taken to hospital following crash on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge
Plans submitted to turn old furniture shops into flats. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Former Perth furniture shop could be turned into flats
Cath Coffey in 1952 aged 26 and in 2022 aged 96.
Obituary: Catherine Coffey, 96, taught at St Margaret's School, Dundee
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran's gardener, trial told

Most Read

1
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
2
Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins…
3
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
4
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
5
The Golf Insights team Steve MacDiarmid, Pete Craigon, Iain Simpson and Dougie Cleeton. Image: Golf Insights.
Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot
6
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
7
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
8
The George Fox stand would provide a fitting legacy for the legendary former chairman and director. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice
9
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
10
Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly's return has been hailed by fans. Image: The View/Twitter.
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as…
Kate Forbes 'still to make up her mind' over decision to stand

Editor's Picks

Most Commented