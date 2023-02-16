Man taken to hospital following crash on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge.

The crash, which involved three cars, happened at around 7pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene soon after, and all southbound lanes between Kinross and Gairney Bridge were restricted.

The restrictions ended just after 11pm.

M90 J5(Gairney Bridge) – J4(Cocklaw) – Accident, All lanes restricted Southbound has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 16, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on the M90 southbound near to junction 5, around 7.05pm on Thursday.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”