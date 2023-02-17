Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth pub located at the scene where King James I was assassinated is at risk of closure.

The King James Pub and Kitchen has been owned by married couple Helen and Billy Ratcliffe since 2009.

But the pair announced on Friday morning that they will be ending their lease and handing it back to pub operator Greene King.

Their last day of trading is March 5.

A statement on Facebook read: “It is with great sadness that we have had to come to the difficult decision to hand King James Pub and Kitchen back to Greene King.

“This has not been an easy but we feel it is the best route to take for us and our family.

“It has been a blast and appreciate all the support we have had over the years.”

Greene King confirmed it will soon begin looking for new tenants.

It is not known if the pub will be shut after the final day of trading or what will happen to remaining members of staff.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “We fully intend to find a new partner for the King James Pub as soon as possible, as we understand the importance this pub has to the community.

“We will be sharing more details about this on our website, very soon.”

Pub’s royal history

The Kinnoull Street venue is described as the most historic pub in Perth.

In 2017 it changed its name from Christies to King James as part of a refurbishment.

The make-over came after stonework belonging to the ancient Blackfriars Dominican Friary was found, where King James I was staying when he was assassinated in 1437.

The king was killed during a failed coup by his uncle Walter Lord of Atholl.

Atholl’s grandson and heir Robert Stewart allowed his supporters to access to the building King James was staying in, they are thought to have been led by Robert Graham and Christopher and Robert Chambers

It is believed the stones are the only remains of the old friary, which dates back to 1231.

A team of historians spent two days under the bar searching for a trace of one of Scotland’s most grisly murder scenes.

The study was carried out by Scotland’s Urban Past and the Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust, and was part of a wider search for the king’s final resting place led by Stirling University.

Pub operator and brewing giant Greene King own several pubs across Tayside and Fife including three in Perth.