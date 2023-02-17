Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

By Emma Duncan
February 17 2023, 3.46pm Updated: February 17 2023, 7.33pm
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.

A Perth pub located at the scene where King James I was assassinated is at risk of closure.

The King James Pub and Kitchen has been owned by married couple Helen and Billy Ratcliffe since 2009.

But the pair announced on Friday morning that they will be ending their lease and handing it back to pub operator Greene King.

Their last day of trading is March 5.

The King James pub on Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.

A statement on Facebook read: “It is with great sadness that we have had to come to the difficult decision to hand King James Pub and Kitchen back to Greene King.

“This has not been an easy but we feel it is the best route to take for us and our family.

“It has been a blast and appreciate all the support we have had over the years.”

Greene King confirmed it will soon begin looking for new tenants.

It is not known if the pub will be shut after the final day of trading or what will happen to remaining members of staff.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “We fully intend to find a new partner for the King James Pub as soon as possible, as we understand the importance this pub has to the community.

“We will be sharing more details about this on our website, very soon.”

Pub’s royal history

The Kinnoull Street venue is described as the most historic pub in Perth.

In 2017 it changed its name from Christies to King James as part of a refurbishment.

The make-over came after stonework belonging to the ancient Blackfriars Dominican Friary was found, where King James I was staying when he was assassinated in 1437.

The king was killed during a failed coup by his uncle Walter Lord of Atholl.

Atholl’s grandson and heir Robert Stewart allowed his supporters to access to the building King James was staying in, they are thought to have been led by Robert Graham and Christopher and Robert Chambers

It is believed the stones are the only remains of the old friary, which dates back to 1231.

Helen Ratcliffe inside the bar when it was being refurbished. Image: DC Thomson.

A team of historians spent two days under the bar searching for a trace of one of Scotland’s most grisly murder scenes.

The study was carried out by Scotland’s Urban Past and the Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust, and was part of a wider search for the king’s final resting place led by Stirling University.

Pub operator and brewing giant Greene King own several pubs across Tayside and Fife including three in Perth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
Brianna Ghey was founded wounded in a Cheshire park. Image: Pink Saltire
Perth vigil to be held in memory of teenager Brianna Ghey
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
M90 southbound at Gairney Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Man taken to hospital following crash on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge
Plans submitted to turn old furniture shops into flats. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Former Perth furniture shop could be turned into flats
A view from the courtyard looking into the cinema and bistro. Image: Fergus Purdie Architect.
Plans for new cinema in Crieff rejected
Cath Coffey in 1952 aged 26 and in 2022 aged 96.
Obituary: Catherine Coffey, 96, taught at St Margaret's School, Dundee
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran's gardener, trial told

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
3
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
4
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
5
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
6
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
7
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
8
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
9
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down

Editor's Picks

Most Commented