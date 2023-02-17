Perth vigil to be held in memory of teenager Brianna Ghey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth vigil to be held in memory of teenager Brianna Ghey

By Poppy Watson
February 17 2023, 1.49pm
Brianna Ghey was founded wounded in a Cheshire park. Image: Pink Saltire
Brianna Ghey was founded wounded in a Cheshire park. Image: Pink Saltire

A candlelit vigil is to be held in Perth this weekend to remember teenager Brianna Ghey, who was killed in a park.

The 16-year-old transgender schoolgirl was found with stab wounds in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have both appeared in court after being charged with her murder.

The pair cannot be named for legal reasons.

Perthshire’s LGBTQ+ community and allies are invited to attend the vigil in the Fair City from 6pm on Sunday at St. Pauls Square.

Brianna Ghey vigil
Vigils have been held across the UK. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

The event has been organised by charity Pink Saltire and Perth and Kinross Council, with the support of other local groups and organisations.

Organisers say the impact of Brianna’s death has been felt in particular across the transgender community.

Brianna’s family, who live in Birchwood, have spoken of the overwhelming level of support they have received from across the country since her death.

‘This vigil is an opportunity to stand up against hate’

Matt Wester, from Pink Saltire, said the impact of Brianna’s death had been felt across the UK.

He said: “Brianna’s death is sadly one of many trans lives lost over the years, and this is something that has to change.

“We are experiencing incredibly challenging times, and people in the trans community are continually the subject for political debate, which in turn creates divisions in communities, with transgender people feeling often targeted and very alone during this time.

“This vigil is an opportunity to stand up against such hate, and call out those that feel it is harmless.”

A vigil took place George Square, Glasgow in memory of Brianna. Image: Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock 

Organisers say those attending are welcome to bring a candle and share messages.

Locals who would like to make a short speech during the event are asked to get in contact with Matt at matt@pinksaltire.com.

