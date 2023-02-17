Perth vigil to be held in memory of teenager Brianna Ghey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A candlelit vigil is to be held in Perth this weekend to remember teenager Brianna Ghey, who was killed in a park.

The 16-year-old transgender schoolgirl was found with stab wounds in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have both appeared in court after being charged with her murder.

The pair cannot be named for legal reasons.

Perthshire’s LGBTQ+ community and allies are invited to attend the vigil in the Fair City from 6pm on Sunday at St. Pauls Square.

The event has been organised by charity Pink Saltire and Perth and Kinross Council, with the support of other local groups and organisations.

Organisers say the impact of Brianna’s death has been felt in particular across the transgender community.

Brianna’s family, who live in Birchwood, have spoken of the overwhelming level of support they have received from across the country since her death.

‘This vigil is an opportunity to stand up against hate’

Matt Wester, from Pink Saltire, said the impact of Brianna’s death had been felt across the UK.

He said: “Brianna’s death is sadly one of many trans lives lost over the years, and this is something that has to change.

“We are experiencing incredibly challenging times, and people in the trans community are continually the subject for political debate, which in turn creates divisions in communities, with transgender people feeling often targeted and very alone during this time.

“This vigil is an opportunity to stand up against such hate, and call out those that feel it is harmless.”

Organisers say those attending are welcome to bring a candle and share messages.

Locals who would like to make a short speech during the event are asked to get in contact with Matt at matt@pinksaltire.com.