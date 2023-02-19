Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crowds gathered in Perth city centre to take part in a vigil remembering trans teen Brianna Ghey.

The vigil, open to all, took place at St Pauls Square on Sunday night with attendees encouraged to bring a candle and a message in remembrance of Brianna.

Schoolgirl Brianna Ghey, 16, was killed earlier in February at a park in Culcheth, Cheshire.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have appeared in court after being charged with her murder.

The pair cannot be named for legal reasons.

The Perth vigil was organised by LGBT charity Pink Saltire and Perth and Kinross Council to remember the 16-year-old.

It is one of several memorial events that have taken place around the country following the 16-year-old’s death.

Photographer Phil Hannah captured the scenes.