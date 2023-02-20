Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A plan to build 81 homes and a play area in Stanley have been recommended for approval.

The 4.7 hectare site at Mill Brae is on the south-east corner of the Perthshire village just north-west of Stanley Mills.

Around a quarter of the development would be affordable housing – 20 out of 81.

There were no objections from statutory consultees.

And PKC received just one letter of representation to the plans. The main issues raised were: visual amenity, inappropriate land use, loss of trees, noise pollution and overlooking.

The development proposed comprises a mix of two to four-bedroomed properties.

Subject to conditions

Officers have recommended the application for approval subject to conditions.

These include: the planning permission only lasting three years – unless the development has been started within that timeframe – and conditions to prevent flood risk and ensure the site has effective drainage.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee will consider the plan – submitted by Ogilvie Homes – on Wednesday, February 22.