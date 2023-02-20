Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 20 2023, 7.36pm
The 4.7 hectare site at Mill Brae is on the south-east corner of the Perthshire village just north-west of Stanley Mills.
The 4.7 hectare site at Mill Brae is on the south-east corner of the Perthshire village just north-west of Stanley Mills.

A plan to build 81 homes and a play area in Stanley have been recommended for approval.

The 4.7 hectare site at Mill Brae is on the south-east corner of the Perthshire village just north-west of Stanley Mills.

Around a quarter of the development would be affordable housing – 20 out of 81.

There were no objections from statutory consultees.

And PKC received just one letter of representation to the plans. The main issues raised were: visual amenity, inappropriate land use, loss of trees, noise pollution and overlooking.

The development proposed comprises a mix of two to four-bedroomed properties.

Subject to conditions

Officers have recommended the application for approval subject to conditions.

These include: the planning permission only lasting three years – unless the development has been started within that timeframe – and conditions to prevent flood risk and ensure the site has effective drainage.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee will consider the plan – submitted by Ogilvie Homes – on Wednesday, February 22.

