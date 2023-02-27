First look at planned community sports hub in Stanley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

First look at planned community sports hub in Stanley

By Kieran Webster
February 27 2023, 5.30am
An artist's impression of the proposed sports hub. Image: Stanley Development Trust
An artist's impression of the proposed sports hub. Image: Stanley Development Trust

Locals are being given a first look at a proposed new community sports hub in Stanley, Perthshire.

Plans submitted by the Stanley Development Trust would see the centre built in the middle of the village, on a derelict tennis court, just off Perth Road.

If approved, the hub will include a community cafe, sports hall, changing rooms, games area and a multi-use games area.

In order to make room for the hub, a storage hall attached to the neighbouring episcopal church would be demolished.

A side view of the sports hub. Image: Stanley Development Trust

Meanwhile, a war memorial on the church grounds would also be relocated to another part of the village.

According to a survey carried out by the developers, 53 out of 65 people would be happy to see it relocated to an as-yet-unconfirmed location.

According to the planning papers, it is hoped the centre – which has already received funding from Social Investment Scotland – can become a “focal point” for the community.

Plans ‘well under way’ for community hub

Documents also say since the sale of Stanley Parish Church, which is to be turned into luxury homes, the village lacks a “multi-use facility.”

Jo Hardy, director of Stanley Development Trust, said: “Plans are well under way to create a new community hub in the village of Stanley.

“The hub will enhance the lives of residents and those living in its surrounding areas.

“It will be a modern, flexible space encompassing meeting/activity rooms, a sports hall, changing facilities, community cafe and a games area.

“The new facility will encourage social inclusion and be available to all.”

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

