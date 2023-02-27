First look at planned community sports hub in Stanley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals are being given a first look at a proposed new community sports hub in Stanley, Perthshire.

Plans submitted by the Stanley Development Trust would see the centre built in the middle of the village, on a derelict tennis court, just off Perth Road.

If approved, the hub will include a community cafe, sports hall, changing rooms, games area and a multi-use games area.

In order to make room for the hub, a storage hall attached to the neighbouring episcopal church would be demolished.

Meanwhile, a war memorial on the church grounds would also be relocated to another part of the village.

According to a survey carried out by the developers, 53 out of 65 people would be happy to see it relocated to an as-yet-unconfirmed location.

According to the planning papers, it is hoped the centre – which has already received funding from Social Investment Scotland – can become a “focal point” for the community.

Plans ‘well under way’ for community hub

Documents also say since the sale of Stanley Parish Church, which is to be turned into luxury homes, the village lacks a “multi-use facility.”

Jo Hardy, director of Stanley Development Trust, said: “Plans are well under way to create a new community hub in the village of Stanley.

“The hub will enhance the lives of residents and those living in its surrounding areas.

“It will be a modern, flexible space encompassing meeting/activity rooms, a sports hall, changing facilities, community cafe and a games area.

“The new facility will encourage social inclusion and be available to all.”

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.