VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the ‘horror’ of Ukraine war a year on

It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine – and Svetlana Pokhova remembers it like it was yesterday.

Svetlana, also known as Lana, was forced to flee her home city of Odessa and leave behind everything she knew after Russian troops descended on the nation on February 24 last year.

Settling down in Perth and having built a new life and network of support, Lana, 31, reflects on the day that her world changed, detailing the fear that she felt when she heard that first missile strike.

‘That day we realised that it’s war’

“On that terrible morning, the whole country heard a loud missile strike and we didn’t know whether it was our system or if it was missile strikes in the city,” Lana explained.

“It was very scary, and a terrible, awful feeling. I think all people felt the same because the sound was very loud.

“That day we realised that it’s war. Real war.

“We just didn’t know what we should do. It was so horrible to feel this way.

“Many friends decided to go away the first day of the war because nobody knew what would happen the next day.

“We decided to stay and to see how it would be in the coming months because we have family, relatives and business there.

“We never thought this would happen to our country because it’s impossible to think that in a European country it could end up like this.

“Up to 100 rockets are hitting different cities in Ukraine every day, so it’s still going on.

“Even though I have now been abroad for quite a long time, I am afraid of loud sounds after the war.

‘Ukraine will always be in my heart’

“When I came here, I heard fireworks. It was so loud, and I thought it might be missile strikes.

“I was sitting in the toilet with my family for one hour, maybe more, just waiting for it to finish.

“War makes you become more worried and scared of loud noises. It’s very important to stop the war and quickly.”

Lana, alongside her mother and father, left Ukraine in the summer of last year to make a new home elsewhere.

She says it was a hard decision for her parents as they are older.

Lana states that while she is happy in Perth, Ukraine will always be in her heart.

“For me, living here is now comfortable,” Lana continued.

‘I try to live the best life that I can’

“People who live here are so lovely and helpful. It’s hard to answer whether Perth feels like home.

“Ukraine will always be in my heart, but this is a new chapter in my life, very different from the previous time.

“I need to live my new life. I try to live the best life that I can.

“Everyone is so proud of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and he delivers online speeches every evening to Ukrainian people.

“It inspires all Ukrainian people. We understand that we should be moving on but not to give up.

“You need to have a leader to inspire you and to be brave enough to say the truth and I feel that he does.

“I know many Ukrainian people who still help from abroad and Ukrainian people who still live there who are sending medicine and food to our military.

“We are trying to be useful even though we are here.”

A charity group, based in Errol, are also doing everything they can to send aid to Ukraine and help refugees who have settled in Tayside.

TASH4Ukraine have been sending vital necessities to the country from the Morris Leslie Auctions site since the war began, with volunteers wrapping up their 1,000th pallet of aid at the beginning of this month.

The dedicated team have sent out 42 lorries since last year, packed full of warm clothing, bedding, nappies, tinned food and first aid, as well as 200 mother and baby boxes.

Errol group working to provide aid

The aid gets sent to the Folkowisko Foundation in Cieszanów, a Polish depot working to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Former military man Kenneth Simpson has been co-ordinating the large volume of aid donations from across Tayside.

He said: “The donations of clothes from the individuals are continuing, but the food, medicine and toiletries from individuals has slowed right down.

“When we started, no one knew how long we would be doing this and I am surprised that a year later we are still going strong and in fact as strong, if not stronger, than when we started.

“I personally, along with most of the other volunteers, have decided that as long as the donations keep coming in and Ukraine needs our help, that we will continue to work and support them.

“We do realise that that could mean even after the conflict is over as it will take years for Ukraine to get back to normality.

“Locally, we have given 14 bikes to help local Ukrainians and other refugees to help them get to work or college and over 400 welcome boxes of clothes to Ukrainians all over Tayside and Inverness.

“Numerous refugees have come down to the warehouse and gone away with bags full of clothes and food.

“Those that have been given homes we have given furniture, bedding and curtains.

“We have only been able to continue due to the tremendous support that businesses in Tayside and beyond, including the general public, continue to give us by way of donations of pallets, boxes, food, clothes, transport, money and our excellent band of volunteers who work through all weathers collecting, sorting, boxing and palleting the donations.

“Probus Clubs, Rotary Clubs, golf clubs and other organisations also assist with fundraising to pay for the transport to Ukraine which is our biggest monetary outlay.

“However, without the use of the warehouse, forklifts and other facilities that the Morris Leslie Group provide free of charge we would not have been able to even start, so a great big thank you must go to them.”

‘I am glad to have my new friends’

Lana’s brother and sister are currently still living in Ukraine, and every phone call she makes to them she is praying for good news or change.

While she is hoping for the best for her loved ones back home, Lana is now making the most of this new life in Tayside.

She said: “When I came here, I was surprised by the colour of sky, of grass and of water as it was very different.

“It’s so bright, I think everyone should see this beauty which is very different from our country. We have many friends now here.

“I am glad to have my new friends.”

Lana now leads a Chat and Chew session at Kinnoull Parish Church two times a week at lunchtime.

“After Sunday church service, we also go for a coffee with everyone,” Lana continued.

“I have so many friends now because of the church community. It’s lovely.

“We believe that the war will end soon and we can go back to Ukraine. But no one knows how it will be in the future.

“I think we are worried a little bit as it is not a clear situation of how it will be.

“I try not to think negative and try think positive and believe in our win. We want to try and help our friends who are still in Ukraine as it’s much harder for them than for us here who are in great living conditions.

“I find people living in Scotland are the kindest people in the world as every person has tried to help us. It can be kind words or a warm hug, but it’s a lot for us and we appreciate it.”