Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist

By Rob McLaren
February 23 2023, 4.52pm
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.

Being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome left Victoria Gordon, from Kinross, unable to work or continue her degree.

Stuck at home, her partner gifted her some watercolours.

She painted a kingfisher and when she showed her partner the finished result, his response was ‘where did you buy that?’

From there friends and family started commissioning her to paint pet portraits.

She founded Victoria Gordon Art in 2019 and now offers bespoke animal watercolours as well as a range of giftware options – everything from mugs to tea towels.

We found out more about Victoria’s business journey.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through a lot of trial and error and taking every chance to learn, grow and develop.

For example, after Brexit and the start of Covid, the cost to outsource the production of my giftware products skyrocketed. I knew we had to change and adapt.

This was when I decided to move the production to my home.

After vast research we turned the spare room in our house into a workshop. It is fully equipped for me to design and print each product by hand.

Victoria Gordon has a thriving art business combining commissions with giftware. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.

Until February last year I worked as a part-time mental health nurse alongside running the business.

Social media makes everything look like instant success. I think it’s important to acknowledge that creating a sustainable business is mainly hard work and determination.

Who has helped you along the way?

I am so fortunate to have had a lot of help along this journey. My partner encouraged me and is my constant support and cheerleader throughout everything I do.

Our local community in Kinross and the surrounding areas has also been so supportive.

We started attending local craft markets and grew a following who are still backing me to this day.

We have also had help from GrowBiz which has really been invaluable. I had zero business background before starting this journey so having them to bounce ideas off and ask questions you think are silly has been a game changer.

What was your biggest mistake?

Thinking I can do it all myself. As an artist I am a natural perfectionist and I have found giving up control difficult.

But I have learned people are only too happy to help when you ask. This doesn’t mean sacrificing your vision, it can actually enhance it.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Winning the best product award at Scotland’s Trade Fair in January for my tea towels was definitely a highlight.

But I think my biggest achievement is that my artwork has helped the conservation of endangered animals across the globe.

Victoria’s painting of a Highland cow. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.

For the last two years I have made it into the highly commended category with Sketch for Live, a global artist competition that helps to raise money for conservation. My work has been auctioned off to raise money to help conservation.

I have also been working with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, painting the wildlife from their collections to be made into products and sold to help their conservation efforts.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

My overall aim is to hopefully have a small team that create my products and handle the online/wholesale orders.

I know my strengths lie in creating and designing.

I want to be able to give myself the chance to be evolving designs, developing new products and growing my original art sales by getting into galleries.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

I think it is the vast number of different hats you have to wear.

Not only am I an artist, but I do marketing, social media, accounts, production, digital analysis, packing and customer service to name but a few.

I think this is when asking for help comes in and knowing you don’t have to do it all alone.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Firstly, I would say go for it! Life is short and doing what makes you happy is so important.

Also, if it is a creative business I would advise taking as much time as possible to experiment and find your style before starting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Dry ice cocktail Love is in the Air cocktail at Dean's Restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Love cocktails? Here's where you'll find the best ones in Perth
SSE power cut
Almost 500 homes in the dark as Blackford hit by power cut
Lady Dorrian rejected Natalie McGarry's conviction appeal.
Twitter comments like pub 'tittle-tattle' says judge as Natalie McGarry conviction upheld
To go with story by Amie Flett. In full: List of all charges set to rise in Perthshire next year Picture shows; List of all charges set to rise in Perthshire next year. Perth and Kinross . Supplied by DCT Media Date; 22/02/2022
In full: List of all charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross next…
Joe Malcolm appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Joyrider took workmate's Mini and crashed outside Perthshire farm
The roadworks will affect a stretch of the M90 near Kelty. Image: Google Street View
Weeks of disruption due to roadworks on M90 near Kelty
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039520 - Perth Christmas lights switch-on event 2022 - Picture shows scenes from the event - Main Stage, Tay Street, Perth Saturday 19th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
Former pilot and shipping executive Alistair Macaskill.
Obituary: Alistair Macaskill of Coupar Angus, retired shipping executive
'I couldn't breathe': Perth Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of…

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
Brad Spencer has been one of the first names on the Raith team sheet. Image: SNS.
Brad Spencer 'not looking ahead' as Raith Rovers prepare for busy month
Fife-based SNP transport minister jeered for praising train services in the region

Editor's Picks

Most Commented