Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance

A man is due to appear in court following a disturbance in Perth.
The incident took place in Gowans Terrace around 4pm on Monday.
Eye-witnesses report seeing a large police presence in the area.
37-year-old charged
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Gowans Terrace, Perth, around 4pm on Monday.
“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.
“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 28 February, 2023.”
One eye-witness said: “When I passed it was all kicking off in Gowans Terrace up at the Dunkeld Road end.
“There were at least eight police cars all with their blue lights on.”