Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year

By Ben MacDonald
March 12 2023, 9.00am
Only one of five fines issued by the council over the last 12 months has been paid. Image: Steve MacDougall

Only one fine for failing to pick up dog poo was paid in Perth last year.

Five fixed penalty notices were issued to dog walkers who failed to pick up the waste between last January and mid-February 2023.

All five were within Perth, with none issued elsewhere in the local authority.

Data obtained by The Courier shows 66 fines were given out by Perth and Kinross Council in the last five years and 40 were paid.

Five of those fines were revoked and four went to court as they were disputed.

Where have fines been issued?

In the last year fines have been issued in the following areas of Perth:

  • Glasgow Road
  • Darnhall Drive
  • Dunnock Park
  • Glover Street
  • Milne Court
Glasgow Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View

Under the Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act 2003 anyone in charge of a dog can be fined £80 if they do not pick up waste left by their animal in a public place.

Fines can be issued by police officers and council wardens.

If unpaid, the charge rises to £100 and if it remains unresolved the council can begin court action.

Neighbouring Dundee City Council issued 10 fines last year and three were paid.

In Angus, 20 fines were handed out but only 11 paid.

Nineteen fines were issued in Fife, with just seven paid.

Fighting back against dog poo in Perth

The council said dog fouling can be reported on its website.

A spokesperson said: “We want Perth and Kinross to be a pleasant place to live, work and visit, and as part of this we encourage owners and walkers to clean up after their dogs and dispose properly of their pet’s waste.

“The majority of dog owners do act responsibly, which we welcome.

“However, for those who do not, we can issue a fixed penalty notice of £80, based on sufficient and timely corroborating evidence.

“This fine can rise to £100 if not paid within 28 days and in some instances, we may choose to report offenders to the Procurator Fiscal, which can incur a potential fine of £500.

“We will continue to respond appropriately to any reports or complaints about persistent dog fouling in line with the powers we have as a council.”

