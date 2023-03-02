Police probe break-in at Perth Co-op

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a late-night break-in at a Perth Co-op.

Police were called to the scene on Darnhall Drive at around 11.40pm on Wednesday.

The shop was taped off for a time on Thursday morning with locals unable to use the store, but a Co-op spokesman says it has now reopened.

A neighbour reported seeing three men fleeing the area on bikes at around 11.30pm after the shop’s alarm sounded.

He told The Courier: “This happened at about 11.30pm. I heard some noised (and) I thought I’d have a look.

“There were three guys who took off on bikes. They weren’t pedalling so I assume they were electric bikes.

“One guy was keeping watch and the two others were doing something.

“I’ve no idea what they were taking or what they were after.”

It is not known if anything was stolen.

Intruders entered store

A spokesman for the Co-op said: “There was an incident at our Darnhall Drive store just before midnight last night when three intruders entered the store.

“We appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to Police, who are investigating.

“The store has reopened to serve the community.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman says inquiries are ongoing.