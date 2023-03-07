Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Crieff woman has closed her second-hand furniture charity with immediate effect.

Tina McRorie set up Strathearn Cares six years ago to distribute used furniture to those without the funds to purchase.

It has since helped dozens of locals each year.

But she has suddenly announced the charity’s closure because she was physically unable to continue.

Lost use in one hand

“My health is the reason,” Tina, 53, told The Courier.

“I was in hospital for quite a while.

“My health has been pretty bad for years but have struggled through and managed but now it is too bad to continue.

“I broke my wrist and there have been a lot of complications through it.

“I have lost use in one hand so I can’t even go out and help.

“Things should improve but I have a long road ahead of me.

“It was a hard decision but I had to put my kids and family first.”

Family helped needy locals

She ran Strathearn Cares with husband Nick, 56, who also works at Stewarts Building Services, and daughter Savannah, 17.

The organisation helped Strathearn and Strathallan residents who had fallen victim to domestic abuse, fires and floods, as well as those facing general financial hardship.

It operated on a referral-only basis from professionals such as support workers, social workers, health workers and GPs, and organisations including Women’s Aid.

“It is a shame because I have met so many lovely people over the years and helped so many people, which has been amazing,” added Tina, who has also been unable to work at Crieff Connexions due to her health.

“But needs must.”

Letham group to fill Strathearn Cares void

Health hasn’t been Tina’s only challenge.

We reported last summer that the charity was struggling to attract volunteers, including drivers.

But Tina is confident that local people will continue to receive a similar service from Perth-based Letham Climate Challenge.

“They do the same thing as us,” she said.

“They used to cover my area but we had an agreement that they wouldn’t go on my turf and I wouldn’t go on theirs.

“So they will be able to take over.”

‘Take care of yourself’

Tributes were paid to Tina in the Facebook post announcing the closure of the charity.

Dawn Chapman wrote: “You’ve done so much, for so many, over the years, Tina. Have some time for yourself and hopefully get your health back.”

Fiona Watt added: “You should be so proud of what you have done and achieved. Take care of yourself and your family.”