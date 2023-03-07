Council offices at Perth’s Pullar House could be mothballed as more staff work from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council offices at Perth’s Pullar House could be mothballed as more staff work from home

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 7 2023, 11.35am Updated: March 7 2023, 11.48am
Perth and Kinross Council's offices at Pullar House in Perth. Image: Google.
Perth and Kinross Council's offices at Pullar House in Perth. Image: Google.

Perth and Kinross Council’s offices at Pullar House in Perth could be mothballed from April 2024.

The total cost to the public purse for running the Kinnoull Street building in 2022/23 was £3.1 million including energy costs.

Councillors last week voted to support the SNP budget which outlined a statement of intent to vacate the building or to co-share the building and its costs.

PKC’s lease of the building runs until September 30, 2025.

Tabling the SNP’s budget council leader Grant Laing said: “Our budget does not shy away from making difficult decisions. But we have done our very best to protect the most vulnerable, our partners and our staff.

“We have challenged expenditure pressures and identified new savings – allowing us to reject savings of over £6.1 million and invest more in our agreed priorities.

“This includes bringing forward the savings identified for Pullar House, unless there is a clear commitment towards a shared public sector approach.”

Staff working from home

It is understood Pullar House is operating at significantly reduced capacity due to staff working from home and council staff could be re-accommodated elsewhere if no agreement to co-share the lease of the building is made.

There are council offices at 2 High Street, Perth and Carpenter House on Perth’s Carpenter Street.

This week a PKC spokesperson confirmed mothballing Pullar House would save £800,000 over two years.

However occupancy rates – which are thought to sometimes be less than a third – were not confirmed as they “vary day by day”.

Cllr Laing said: “This is about the building, not the people. It will allow negotiations on the building to start sooner rather than leaving it to the last minute before we have to be out.”

