Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 46, who died in Perth recycling centre explosion named

By Poppy Watson
March 6 2023, 6.24pm Updated: March 7 2023, 8.50am
Slawomir Szmeichel, 46, died in the Perth explosion. Image: Police Scotland
Slawomir Szmeichel, 46, died in the Perth explosion. Image: Police Scotland

A man who died in an explosion at a Perth recycling centre has been named by police.

Slawomir Szmeichel, 46, died while working at Shore Recycling on Friarton Road last week.

The family of the Perth dad – known as Slawek – have said they are heartbroken by his death.

A 41-year-old man who was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries following the blast has since been discharged.

Perth recycling centre fire
The recycling premises in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Sławek’s family said: “We’re heartbroken with the sudden loss of our loved husband, dad, brother, son, and friend, without whom our lives will never be the same.

“Sławek will remain in our thoughts and our hearts forever.”

Probe into Perth explosion continues

Emergency crews scrambled to Shore Recycling Centre shortly after midnight last Tuesday following reports of the blast.

More than 200-tonnes of scrap material was involved in the fire.

A probe into what caused the fire is under way, with four fires reported there since 2021.

Detective Inspector James Callander, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Sławek’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and these inquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies.”

