Housing planned for site of fire-hit former Kinross-shire hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Housing planned for site of fire-hit former Kinross-shire hotel

By Emma Duncan
March 9 2023, 5.30am Updated: March 9 2023, 8.58am
The burnt-out Gartwhinzean Hotel in Powmill following the fire in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
The burnt-out Gartwhinzean Hotel in Powmill following the fire in 2012. Image: DC Thomson

Nearly 30 new homes could be built on the site of a fire-hit former hotel in Kinross-shire.

Kera Scotland Limited plans to build 29 homes in the village of Powmill – eight miles south-west of Kinross.

The homes would be on land off Mill Street, where the Gartwhinzean Hotel once stood.

The plot also covers the hotel’s former car park and a nearby field.

The Gartwhinzean Hotel opened in 1969 and is thought to have shut in 2008.

Fire crews work to tackle the blaze at the hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

In March 2012 the derelict building was gutted by a fire and it was demolished last year.

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.

Kera’s proposals are the first of a planned two-part housing development in the village, which has a population of about 1,000 people.

Seven of the 29 properties would be affordable homes for Kingdom Housing Association and the rest would be private.

If approved, they will be a mixture of detached and semi-detached bungalows and terraced houses.

A 17-home development is also planned for the area as part of the Perth and Kinross local development plan, but proposals for this would need to be submitted separately – potentially by another developer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Craigclowan inspection report Picture shows; Craigclowan head teacher Liz Henderson with pupils. Perth. Supplied by Craigclowan School Date; Unknown
Head teacher pinpoints what 'sets Craigclowan School apart' after glowing report from inspectors
Kevin Stewart's attack happened at the Robert Burns Lounge in Perth.
Perth man must pay compensation after glass attack in city centre pub
William Hutton
Perth serial stalker faces prison after raping sleeping woman
To go with story by Hannah Ballantyne. Calvine UFO sighting Picture shows; Calvine UFO sighting. Calvine. Hannah Ballantyne/DCT Media Date; 13/08/2022
Investigators divided over new theory about Perthshire 'UFO sighting'

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf at a hustings
ANDREW LIDDLE: Will SNP leadership contenders wreck party in their fight to front it?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented