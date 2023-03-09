Housing planned for site of fire-hit former Kinross-shire hotel

Nearly 30 new homes could be built on the site of a fire-hit former hotel in Kinross-shire.
Kera Scotland Limited plans to build 29 homes in the village of Powmill – eight miles south-west of Kinross.
The homes would be on land off Mill Street, where the Gartwhinzean Hotel once stood.
The plot also covers the hotel’s former car park and a nearby field.
The Gartwhinzean Hotel opened in 1969 and is thought to have shut in 2008.
In March 2012 the derelict building was gutted by a fire and it was demolished last year.
Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.
Kera’s proposals are the first of a planned two-part housing development in the village, which has a population of about 1,000 people.
Seven of the 29 properties would be affordable homes for Kingdom Housing Association and the rest would be private.
If approved, they will be a mixture of detached and semi-detached bungalows and terraced houses.
A 17-home development is also planned for the area as part of the Perth and Kinross local development plan, but proposals for this would need to be submitted separately – potentially by another developer.