Housing planned for site of fire-hit former Kinross-shire hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly 30 new homes could be built on the site of a fire-hit former hotel in Kinross-shire.

Kera Scotland Limited plans to build 29 homes in the village of Powmill – eight miles south-west of Kinross.

The homes would be on land off Mill Street, where the Gartwhinzean Hotel once stood.

The plot also covers the hotel’s former car park and a nearby field.

The Gartwhinzean Hotel opened in 1969 and is thought to have shut in 2008.

In March 2012 the derelict building was gutted by a fire and it was demolished last year.

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.

Kera’s proposals are the first of a planned two-part housing development in the village, which has a population of about 1,000 people.

Seven of the 29 properties would be affordable homes for Kingdom Housing Association and the rest would be private.

If approved, they will be a mixture of detached and semi-detached bungalows and terraced houses.

A 17-home development is also planned for the area as part of the Perth and Kinross local development plan, but proposals for this would need to be submitted separately – potentially by another developer.