Home News Perth & Kinross

Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling

By Kieran Webster
March 10 2023, 5.27pm
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.

Drivers travelling on the A9 and A85 will face disruption as work begins to fell diseased trees.

Overnight work on the A85 between Perth and Crieff will start on Monday, meanwhile, 24-hour lane closures will begin on Tuesday on the A9, south of Perth.

A southbound lane on the A9 will be closed until March 31, with a contraflow system in place between March 17 and March 20, four miles south of the Fair City.

The contraflow will operate between 7.30pm on March 17 and 6.30am on March 20.

Work will move to the northbound carriageway five days after the southbound closure.

Map shows lane closure on the A9, travelling southbound. Image: Amey

A lane will also be closed on the northbound carriageway during the works.

On the A85, lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place between 7pm and 7am to ensure the safety of road users.

There will be no restrictions on the A85 outwith working hours, with work expected to last until March 28, depending on weather.

A85 tree felling part of wider scheme

Road operator Bear Scotland is carrying out the work as part of a wider scheme across Scotland to limit the spread of Ash Dieback disease.

Felling will also take place on the A82, A83, A84 and A887.

The disease is expected to lead to the decline and death of up to 75% of Scotland’s ash trees over the next two decades.

A tree infected with Ash Dieback. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Road operator Amey, carrying out the tree felling on the A9 are working to limit the spread of fungal-like tree disease, Phytopthora Ramorum.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “Clearing the diseased and dying trees as part of our tree management strategy offers an opportunity to not only remove potentially hazardous trees near north west trunk roads, but also to improve the biodiversity and the resilience of our road network.

“We have scheduled the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and thank motorists in advance for their patience as we complete this essential work.”

