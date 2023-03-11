Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for thieves who made off with a safe from a property in Blairgowrie.

The theft, from premises in Brucefield Road, is thought to have taken place sometime between 4pm on Wednesday, March 8 and noon on Friday, March 10.

A safe, wheelie bin with blue lid and other items were taken.

Police investigating the incident have called on anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

Detective Constable Craig McLeod, from Perth CID said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information on this break in or who was in the area between these times and who may have seen anything that could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference number of 1289 of March 10.