Six by Nico promises to serve up ‘exclusive menu’ at Perthshire music festival

Six by Nico will make its festival debut at Otherlands in Perthshire later this year.

The restaurant is preparing to serve up an “exclusive” menu for revellers attending the event between August 12 and 13.

Details of the al fresco dishes will be unveiled in the coming months.

The Scottish brand, who have 11 restaurants across the UK, offer themed tasting menus that change every six weeks.

At the recently opened a venue in Aberdeen, diners were treated to a Peter Pan themed menu called Neverland.

In Edinburgh and Glasgow, restaurants recently served up “The Chippie” menu, which featured classics like deep fried Mars Bars.

Six By Nico does not currently have any venues in Tayside or Fife.

Andy Temple, chef and chief creative director at Six by Nico, said: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Otherlands on this unique event.

“It’s something completely new for us, and I believe it represents a new creative turning point for our company.

“A multi-sensory dining idea pushes us outside of our comfort zone and is an exciting move in a new direction for Six by Nico.

“The festival itself brings people together to celebrate, and our team is delighted to be a part of it.”

Organisers of Otherlands have already confirmed techno artist Skin on Skin and Grammy nominated producer DJ Hudson Mohawke will perform at the festival.

Otherlands organisers ‘excited’ about partnership

Sam Joss, Otherlands festival director, added: “We’re so excited about this partnership.

“With food at festivals being more important than ever, this collaboration really aligns with our ethos and pairs well with boutique camping, a stunning location, and of course, a globally recognised musical line-up.

“We can’t wait to see how our guests react to the creativity of the Six by Nico menu and enjoy this multi-sensory dining experience in the unbeatable setting.”

Early bird tickets have sold out, but a limited amount of first release tickets are still available to buy online.

Day tickets will be released near the end of March, with Six by Nico add-ons available from May.