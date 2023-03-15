Six by Nico promises to serve up ‘exclusive menu’ at Perthshire music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Six by Nico promises to serve up ‘exclusive menu’ at Perthshire music festival

By Kieran Webster
March 15 2023, 11.41am Updated: March 15 2023, 1.08pm
Andy Temple, chef and chief commercial director at Six by Nico, Nico Simeone, Director of Six by Nico, and Sam Joss, Otherlands Festival director. Image: Six by Nico

Six by Nico will make its festival debut at Otherlands in Perthshire later this year.

The restaurant is preparing to serve up an “exclusive” menu for revellers attending the event between August 12 and 13.

Details of the al fresco dishes will be unveiled in the coming months.

The Scottish brand, who have 11 restaurants across the UK, offer themed tasting menus that change every six weeks.

At the recently opened a venue in Aberdeen, diners were treated to a Peter Pan themed menu called Neverland.

Singer Lewis McLaughlin performing at last year’s festival. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

In Edinburgh and Glasgow, restaurants recently served up “The Chippie” menu, which featured classics like deep fried Mars Bars.

Six By Nico does not currently have any venues in Tayside or Fife.

Andy Temple, chef and chief creative director at Six by Nico, said: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Otherlands on this unique event.

“It’s something completely new for us, and I believe it represents a new creative turning point for our company.

Sam Joss, Otherlands festival director and Andy Temple, chef and chief commercial director at Six by Nico. Image: Six by Nico

“A multi-sensory dining idea pushes us outside of our comfort zone and is an exciting move in a new direction for Six by Nico.

“The festival itself brings people together to celebrate, and our team is delighted to be a part of it.”

Organisers of Otherlands have already confirmed techno artist Skin on Skin and Grammy nominated producer DJ Hudson Mohawke will perform at the festival.

Otherlands organisers ‘excited’ about partnership

Sam Joss, Otherlands festival director, added: “We’re so excited about this partnership.

“With food at festivals being more important than ever, this collaboration really aligns with our ethos and pairs well with boutique camping, a stunning location, and of course, a globally recognised musical line-up.

Revellers at last year’s Otherlands festical. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We can’t wait to see how our guests react to the creativity of the Six by Nico menu and enjoy this multi-sensory dining experience in the unbeatable setting.”

Early bird tickets have sold out, but a limited amount of first release tickets are still available to buy online.

Day tickets will be released near the end of March, with Six by Nico add-ons available from May.

