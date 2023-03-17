Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth woman has warned drivers to consider their speed after nearly hitting a dog on the A9 by the Inveralmond roundabout.

Karen Woolley was travelling when the animal ran out from the side of the road into oncoming traffic.

She said: “I travel that road pretty much every day and there’s a lot of cars and lorries that don’t adhere to the 40 mile an hour. They just go spinning past you.

“They obviously can’t lower the restrictions more because it’s a dual carriageway and it’s also away to turn into a single carriageway due to the works.

“It isn’t just dogs that may approach the road, we’re close to deer and other wildlife who are in their habitat.”

Karen said it’s thankful the roads were quiet, or she fears the outcome could have been different.

Not the first time

Karen, who owns a dog walking business, says it’s not the first time animals have run on to the road.

She said: “I know there has been reports before of dogs that have been up on the A9.

“There’s a pathway that goes along the River Almond by the bridge and paths that go along the side, linking Luncarty to the town.

“I think that’s where the dog came from. When it eventually run back to where it was I looked over the parapet of the bridge and there was a couple who put it on its lead and waved across.

“I don’t actually think they knew what their dog had done.”

Video is warning for dog owners

Karen feels that dog walkers should be cautious when walking along the area.

She said: “I think there should maybe be a bit more warning along the footpaths. Just to remind people to be aware that they are approaching near a main road.

“The path is straight open and goes straight towards the carriageway. It’s a lovely walk and I doubt there’ll put up gates or fencing there.

“Even just a sign saying to be cautious of the noise and to keep dogs on leads would be helpful.

“I understand how difficult it can be for people to look after their dogs, especially when they run away.”