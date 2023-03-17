Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9

By Ben MacDonald
March 17 2023, 5.42pm Updated: March 17 2023, 6.14pm

A Perth woman has warned drivers to consider their speed after nearly hitting a dog on the A9 by the Inveralmond roundabout.

Karen Woolley was travelling when the animal ran out from the side of the road into oncoming traffic.

She said: “I travel that road pretty much every day and there’s a lot of cars and lorries that don’t adhere to the 40 mile an hour. They just go spinning past you.

“They obviously can’t lower the restrictions more because it’s a dual carriageway and it’s also away to turn into a single carriageway due to the works.

“It isn’t just dogs that may approach the road, we’re close to deer and other wildlife who are in their habitat.”

Karen said it’s thankful the roads were quiet, or she fears the outcome could have been different.

Not the first time

Karen, who owns a dog walking business, says it’s not the first time animals have run on to the road.

She said: “I know there has been reports before of dogs that have been up on the A9.

“There’s a pathway that goes along the River Almond by the bridge and paths that go along the side, linking Luncarty to the town.

“I think that’s where the dog came from. When it eventually run back to where it was I looked over the parapet of the bridge and there was a couple who put it on its lead and waved across.

“I don’t actually think they knew what their dog had done.”

Video is warning for dog owners

Karen feels that dog walkers should be cautious when walking along the area.

She said: “I think there should maybe be a bit more warning along the footpaths. Just to remind people to be aware that they are approaching near a main road.

“The path is straight open and goes straight towards the carriageway. It’s a lovely walk and I doubt there’ll put up gates or fencing there.

“Even just a sign saying to be cautious of the noise and to keep dogs on leads would be helpful.

“I understand how difficult it can be for people to look after their dogs, especially when they run away.”

