More than 100 homes approved for Blairgowrie despite local objections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 100 properties are to be built in Blairgowrie despite concerns raised by several residents.

A total of 71 homes and 32 flats will be built on land near Blairgowrie High School and the town’s Lidl and Home Bargains stores.

Some of the homes, 73 overall, will be affordable and the rest reserved for private sale.

They form part of a wider mixed use development plan for the site, for which permission in principle was approved in 2018.

Westpark Partnership LLP’s latest plans were approved on Wednesday, despite 21 objections from local residents.

Concerns included visual impact on the area, loss of privacy, risk of flooding, inappropriate land use and the impact on existing infrastructure.

The plans were discussed at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee, where councillors also raised concerns.

Housing will put pressure on Blairgowrie GP services

Conservative Blairgowrie councillor Bob Brawn raised concerns about the impact on local services such as GP practices, some of which he said have reached or are near capacity.

He said: “The first phase has proven, and will in due course, be successful.

“This is a big development and a big site and I have some concerns.

“It is important we get it right.”

He added: “GPs cover Blairgowrie and Rattray and I feel we need to make some enquiries there in preparation for the future.

“With the development I have concerns over all the affordable housing being all in one site, which is against council policy.

“We should also look at things like electric vehicle chargers being in place from the start.”

Westpark Partnership did not have a representative at Wednesday’s meeting.

‘No reason to turn it down’

Councillor Ian James spoke in favour of the plans, saying: “Whilst I take Councillor Brawn’s concerns, this is a difficult one.

“I think we’ve addressed all the concerns I would have seen.

“We’ve already given it planning in principle and don’t see a reason why we should turn it down.”

Councillors backed the plans by 11 votes to two.

At the same meeting, plans were approved for 28 homes in Guildtown.