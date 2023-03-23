Reece Rodger: Appeal for man in dark clothing in ongoing search for missing Fifer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued an appeal for a man in dark clothing to come forward in their ongoing search for missing man Reece Rodger.

Fife man Reece, 28, was last seen on Saturday night when he was camping with his friends on the shore of Loch Rannoch.

He was believed to be heading to bed, but there was no trace of him on Sunday morning and he was reported missing.

Fresh appeal

Now police have issued a fresh appeal for public help and in particular they are looking for a man dressed in dark clothing to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are continuing to appeal for the help of the public to trace Reece Rodger who has been reported missing from the Kinloch Rannoch area in Tayside.”

The spokesperson said Reece was camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch a short distance to the east of Killichonan

He said: “His friends saw him around 11.30pm on Saturday and believed he was heading off to bed but there was no trace of him on the Sunday morning and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Slim man in dark clothing sought

Sergeant James Longden said: “The area where Reece was last seen is wooded and he was not familiar with the landscape and may have become lost or taken a lift somewhere.

“We are asking anyone camping or driving in the area when Reece was last seen and since then to get in touch if they have seen anyone who matches his description.

“We are also asking a man wearing dark clothing seen walking eastward around 11.30pm on Saturday on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich to get in touch as he could assist. He is of slim build and around 5ft 9ins.”

Sgt Longden added: “In addition, if you have dash-cam footage or private CCTV please check it to see if there is anything that could help us find Reece. Please also check sheds and outbuilding in the area in case he has sought shelter.”

Anyone who has seen Reece or knows where he might be is asked to call Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday, 19 March, 2023.

Reece is described as 6ft, of medium build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out – MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.