Family of missing Glasgow person, Michael Sheldon, informed after body found in the Bridge of Earn area

The body was found in the area on Saturday afternoon.

By Kieran Webster
Michael Sheldon. Image: Police Scotland
Michael Sheldon. Image: Police Scotland

The family of missing Glasgow person, Michael Sheldon, have been informed after a body was found in the Bridge of Earn area.

The body was discovered in the area just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Michael, 39, was reported missing at 6.50am on Tuesday and was last seen leaving Perth Railway Station at 1.07pm the same day.

Officers had been searching for him since, with an appeal launched on Wednesday in an effort to find him.

