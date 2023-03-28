Firm owned by St Johnstone chief lodges plans for 66 homes in Bridge of Earn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A construction firm owned St Johnstone Football Club chief Steve Brown has lodged plans to build nearly 70 homes in Bridge of Earn.

GS Brown Construction Limited are seeking council permission to build 66 homes and 22 garages in the village south of Perth.

The planning application comes over 20 years since the firm first applied for permission for hundreds of homes at the former Bridge of Earn Hospital.

GS Brown is owned by Geoff Brown, owner and previous chairman of St Johnstone FC, and son Steve – current Saints chair.

The proposed housing would be made up of a mixture of two or three bedroom detached or semi-detached bungalows.

GS Brown has submitted three planning applications for its development to Perth and Kinross Council.

The first is for 17 homes and seven garages on the north of the site, the second for 20 homes and four garages to the west and the third for 29 homes and 11 garages to the south.

The homes form part of the Oudenarde Project, named after the nearby farm, and includes up to 1,600 houses, some of which are already built.

Shops, a primary school and a park and ride facility are also proposed as part of the transformation bids.

The site at Oudenarde is one of Perthshire’s longest running planning sagas and has been plagued by years of delays.

GS Brown’s other plans for Perth

GS Brown also has plans for the site on Crieff Road in Perth where Lidl previously indicated it would open a new store.

The German supermarket chain has said it is committed to a new store despite withdrawing its plans.

Geoff Brown has put his controlling shares in St Johnstone up for sale with Steve announcing that he will be stepping down as club chairman at the end of the season.

Steve is also managing director of his own business Steve Brown Electrical and director and secretary of Suvenco Properties.