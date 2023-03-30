Perth restaurant left with £1,200 bill after vandals smash window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth restaurant left with £1,200 bill after vandals smash window

Roma Ristorante on Speygate was targeted on Monday night.

By Matteo Bell
Vito Crolla and the smashed window at Roma Ristorante in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Vito Crolla and the smashed window at Roma Ristorante in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth restaurant could be left with a £1,200 bill after one of its windows was smashed by vandals.

The window at Roma Ristorante on Speygate was targeted on Monday night.

Staff said they heard a loud bang at around 9pm.

The head chef then ran out to investigate and found the window smashed, with the two vandals preparing to hit it again.

The pair went to make off before the chef stopped one of them – but had been forced to let him go by the time police arrived.

The restaurant was targeted on Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomsn

Owner Vito Crolla said: “The figure I’ve been given (for a repair) is £990 plus vat – that comes to about £1,200.

“I don’t have that kind of money just sitting about. I honestly don’t have £1,200 to spend on a piece of glass.

“This is something that I don’t need right now.

‘I can’t spend that kind of money’

“I want to keep staff employed, so I can’t spend that kind of money.

“We’re looking into if insurance can cover it, but I’m doubtful.

“Even if they do, I’ll still have to pay an excess of about £500. It’s just a shame.”

The businessman, who has run the Italian restaurant for four years, is worried it might be some time before he is able to repair the window if it is not covered by insurance.

Vito has run the venue for four years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He added: “The main thing is thinking about how and when we’re going to replace it.

“I don’t know when we’re going to be able to fix it, but it can’t stay like that – it’s just not professional.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of vandalism at a premises on Speygate, Perth around 9.10pm on Monday.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

