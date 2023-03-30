Perth restaurant left with £1,200 bill after vandals smash window

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth restaurant could be left with a £1,200 bill after one of its windows was smashed by vandals.

The window at Roma Ristorante on Speygate was targeted on Monday night.

Staff said they heard a loud bang at around 9pm.

The head chef then ran out to investigate and found the window smashed, with the two vandals preparing to hit it again.

The pair went to make off before the chef stopped one of them – but had been forced to let him go by the time police arrived.

Owner Vito Crolla said: “The figure I’ve been given (for a repair) is £990 plus vat – that comes to about £1,200.

“I don’t have that kind of money just sitting about. I honestly don’t have £1,200 to spend on a piece of glass.

“This is something that I don’t need right now.

‘I can’t spend that kind of money’

“I want to keep staff employed, so I can’t spend that kind of money.

“We’re looking into if insurance can cover it, but I’m doubtful.

“Even if they do, I’ll still have to pay an excess of about £500. It’s just a shame.”

The businessman, who has run the Italian restaurant for four years, is worried it might be some time before he is able to repair the window if it is not covered by insurance.

He added: “The main thing is thinking about how and when we’re going to replace it.

“I don’t know when we’re going to be able to fix it, but it can’t stay like that – it’s just not professional.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of vandalism at a premises on Speygate, Perth around 9.10pm on Monday.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”