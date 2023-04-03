Long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers have faced long delays on the A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry after a crash left the road shut for more than two hours.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened just after 7am on Monday near Kindallachan.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The road was shut around 7.40am but one lane has since reopened southbound.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “One lane has reopened on the A9 southbound at Kindallachan following a crash involving two vehicles.

Traffic lights being installed

“This lane will allow vehicles to travel in both directions and a traffic light system is being put in place.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

Two fire appliances from Aberfeldy and Blairgowrie have been called to the incident.

Traffic Scotland said at one point there were delays of about 40 minutes in the area while Stagecoach East Scotland bus services have also been affected.