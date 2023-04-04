Second drive-thru cafe and restaurant bid for Broxden in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More drive-thrus could be added to services at Broxden in Perth in new plans for the area.

West Coast Estates has teamed up with SSE on the project, which would see cafe/restaurant facilities and green vehicle charging hubs added.

They would be built on vacant land to the west of the current Travelodge near the M90 and A9, joining the restaurants, petrol station and park and ride already at the site.

The latest plans are separate to those revealed last year, by Drysdale Holdings, for three drive-thrus to the south of McDonald’s.

The proposals have been split into two separate applications.

One is for a three-storey office, which would be occupied by local construction business, Also, and two cafés/restaurants.

The other is for an electric vehicle charging hub and hydrogen refuelling station, used for powering fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

If approved, the drive-thrus will be operated by EG Group, one will be a coffee shop and the other a restaurant.

It is not known which businesses will take over each drive-thru but EG Group works with brands including Burger King, Greggs, KFC, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks and Subway.

A planning statement by agents Ryden LLP says the facilities will “seek to strengthen the established services offering at Broxden“.

The applications will be decided by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.