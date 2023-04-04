WATCH: First osprey egg of the season sets up cracking Easter at Loch of the Lowes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: First osprey egg of the season sets up cracking Easter at Loch of the Lowes

Raptor fans at Scottish Wildlife Trust reserves in Angus and Perthshire are delighted to see the return of resident ospreys for the summer.

By Graham Brown
Loch of the Lowes Osprey Blue NCO laid her first egg of the season on Tuesday. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust
Osprey fans are set for a cracking Easter after an early surprise for Perthshire birdwatchers.

Osprey fans are set for a cracking Easter after an early surprise for Perthshire birdwatchers.

The resident female at Loch of the Lowes near Dunkeld laid her first egg in the nest at the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve on Tuesday.

And excited rangers say they hope it will be the first in a clutch to appear over the Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, Angus enthusiasts are keeping their fingers crossed for similar breeding success at another SWT attraction.

The resident pair have returned to Balgavies Loch, east of Forfar.

And they are settling into a makeshift nest built last summer after a searing heatwave cracked the high tree their original home was in.

It sent the nest – and a chick – crashing down, but the young bird survived.

The osprey nest on the island at Balgavies Loch collapsed. Pic: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Loch of the Lowes delight

Female osprey Blue NC0 arrived back at Loch of the Lowes on March 17 – around 10 days earlier than usual.

And reserve staff were even more surprised when male LM12 appeared later the same day – another unusual occurrence since they generally arrive a little later.

Visitors have been flocking to the loch as well as watching the live webcam of the nest.

This week Loch of the Lowes posted footage of the resident raptors mating there.

They then revealed NCO had laid her first mottled egg at 9:32am on Tuesday.

“She will be laying more eggs in the coming days, and could be sitting on a full clutch of three eggs by Easter Monday,” the reserve Tweeted.

Balgavies hopes

At Balgavies Loch, reserve warden Jim Hughes hopes the resident pair will be in for a less eventful summer than 2022.

Balgavies was the setting for the birth of the first recorded Angus osprey chick back in 2012.

Since then, more than a dozen birds have hatched there.

Last July, soaring temperatures cracked the trunk of the tree on the reserve’s island nest.

Balgavies regulars found the single fledgling floundering at the side of the loch.

Male bird KR3 carries a giant trout to the Balgavies nest. Image: Darren Dawson.

But it was right as rain after warden Jim fed it sea bass fillets before the bird was returned to the safety of a makeshift nest.

It became only the second Angus osprey to be ringed.

And in the spring the bird, Blue 640 – known as The Bairn – was sighted almost 3,000 miles away on the coast of Senegal in West Africa.

The original Angus chick – Blue YD – also now returns to a secret nesting site in the district each year.

