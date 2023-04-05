WWI replica trenches at a Perth museum ‘almost destroyed’ in fire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

WWI replica trenches at the Black Watch Castle Museum in Perth have been left “almost destroyed” in a fire.

The blaze in the museum grounds was reported just after 6pm on Tuesday.

There were no injuries and the castle was not damaged but it is not yet known if the fire was set deliberately.

Anne Kinnes, chief executive of the Black Watch Castle and Museum, said: “There was a fire in one of the replica WWI trenches.

“The fire has left the trench almost destroyed.”

“Nobody was injured and the castle itself sustained no damage.

“We’re grateful to the member of the public who raised the alarm.”

One crew sent to Black Watch Castle fire

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We got the call at 6.18pm to attend a fire at the Black Watch Castle and Museum.

“One appliance attended from the Perth station and dealt with a fire in the open.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the force is looking into the incident.