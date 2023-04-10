Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth drivers faced delays of up to half an hour due to Easter Monday traffic.

Vehicles heading northbound on the M90 at Broxden Roundabout experienced delays of around 30 minutes on Monday afternoon due to queuing on approach.

Meanwhile, those travelling on the A9 southbound at Inveralmond Roundabout faced a 15-minute delay.

Traffic Scotland issued a warning on Good Friday that traffic was expected to be heavier than on normal over the weekend on “key routes” in Scotland – including the Perth roundabouts.

Ongoing A90 delays

It comes as motorists on the A90 face ongoing delays after the flyover from St Madoes to Glencarse was damaged in a crash.

A one-lane traffic light system has been put in place for the foreseeable future while emergency repairs are carried out.

The A90 southbound underneath the bridge has also been restricted to one lane.