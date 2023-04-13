In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up to 15.5%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up to 15.5%

Live Active Leisure confirmed the price rises will begin in May.

By Kieran Webster
The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.
The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.

Users of Live Active Leisure in Perth and Kinross are facing a rise in fees of up to 15.5%.

The council backed body announced the price increase for swimming, exercise classes and other leisure activities will rise in May.

Live Active Leisure blamed rising energy costs, inflation and aging assets for the price hike.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council announced similar increases to the cost of council services – including burials.

People looking to use the facilities can use them for a reduced price if they own a Live Active (LA) card.

Concession prices, which include disabled, people on income support, full-time students and more, will be frozen.

Prices vary depending on age range:

  • Adult:16-64 years old.
  • Senior: 65 and over.
  • Junior: 12 months to 15.

Here is a list of the increase in fees for the region.

Swimming

Live Active Leisure
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson.

Fitness and wellbeing classes

The price of fitness classes will also rise. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Gym fees and court hire

From May, only Bell’s Sport Centre will be classed as a “premium gym” with all others coming under the “standard gym” price bracket.

It will soon cost more to use Bell’s Sport Centre in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Other price rises

The Dewars centre in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

More services to rise

Services which include personal trainers are also set to rise, however, full details are yet to be announced.

Live Active Leisure also confirmed membership prices will rise by 15%, but full details of this are not yet listed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Workers have complained about the living conditions at Mains of Errol. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Four of the Corach Rambler owners - left to right, Cameron Sword, Thomas Kendall, Keith Garwood and Gary Scott.
Meet the Corach Rambler syndicate living Grand National dream as Lucinda Russell-trained horse carries…
Jackson Caven.
Perthshire domestic bully told police to remove wife from house so he could keep…
Spring is finally here with daffodils at Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
'Very warm sunshine' on way for Tayside and Fife as temperatures set to double
James Stewart will be supervised for a year after his release.
Serial abuser from Perth jailed over 'cowardly' and 'vile' crimes against four ex-girlfriends
Evan Punton admitted shouting and swearing at police and security guards. Image: Facebook.
Perth referee admits role in McDiarmid Park trouble after St Johnstone Scottish Cup glory
Alasdair Kinninmonth of Kinnighallen Farm at Fortingal
Fears 'men in van' scoped out Perthshire farm before stealing sheep
milne street in Perth where the dog bite incident was reported
Couple charged after dog bite in Perth left woman in hospital
Floral tributes left for Cameron Scott Rae, 20, who died in Perth at the weekend. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson/supplied
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but 'still numb' after Perth death
Robert Shepherd went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth shopkeeper cleared of selling stolen goods following police raid on premises

Most Read

1
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
The Maryfield Tram Depot which has been earmarked as the new home for Dundee Transport Museum.
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
James Tofalli was stopped by police near Arbroath.
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

m90 crash
Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Gayle Culross of Let The Fun Be Gin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
3
Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The release date for series three of Guilt has been announced. Picture shows; Neil Forsyth next to Guilt starts Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock and Expectation/Happy Tramp North Date; Unknown
Release date announced for final season of Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth’s Guilt
More than £34k was spent on "securing" the Robertson's building on Barrack Street, Dundee, before it was demolished. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council to chase £200k spent securing fire-ravaged Robertson's furniture store site

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]