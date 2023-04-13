In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up to 15.5%

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Users of Live Active Leisure in Perth and Kinross are facing a rise in fees of up to 15.5%.

The council backed body announced the price increase for swimming, exercise classes and other leisure activities will rise in May.

Live Active Leisure blamed rising energy costs, inflation and aging assets for the price hike.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council announced similar increases to the cost of council services – including burials.

People looking to use the facilities can use them for a reduced price if they own a Live Active (LA) card.

Concession prices, which include disabled, people on income support, full-time students and more, will be frozen.

Prices vary depending on age range:

Adult:16-64 years old.

Senior: 65 and over.

Junior: 12 months to 15.

Here is a list of the increase in fees for the region.

Swimming

Fitness and wellbeing classes

Gym fees and court hire

From May, only Bell’s Sport Centre will be classed as a “premium gym” with all others coming under the “standard gym” price bracket.

Other price rises

More services to rise

Services which include personal trainers are also set to rise, however, full details are yet to be announced.

Live Active Leisure also confirmed membership prices will rise by 15%, but full details of this are not yet listed.