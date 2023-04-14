Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King’s coronation

The Coronation of King Charles III is due to take place on Saturday May 6, 2023 with an additional bank holiday granted for Monday, May 8.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.

Councillors have unanimously agreed for Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am the weekend of the King’s coronation.

The Coronation of King Charles III is due to take place on Saturday May 6, 2023 with an additional bank holiday granted for Monday, May 8.

Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing board voted first to agree the coronation was “an event of national significance” then to extend licensing hours in celebration.

Drinkers heading out on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 will have the chance to raise their glass to King Charles III until 1am – rather than the usual 12.30am – on both nights.

Event of national significance

Three options were put before the board for consideration.

Option one: To decline to grant an extension of licensed hours

Option two: Agree the coronation was a special event of local and national significance and extend social demand licensing hours to 1am on the nights of Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 2023 (i.e. the early hours of Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7).

Option three: Agree the coronation is a special event of local and national significance but over another period/terminal hour.

Sgt James Gordon told the board the preferred option of Police Scotland was option two with dedicated policing in place for the bank holiday weekend.

Convener Peter Barrett first tabled a motion to agree it was an event of national significance. This was unanimously agreed.

The Perth City Centre Liberal Democrat councillor then tabled a motion to extend the licensing hours on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

This too was unanimously agreed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house
Perthshire farmer sandy Stirrat has died.
Sandy Stirrat: Perthshire sheep farmer dies aged 90
TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
TikTok trio put police in 'considerable danger' in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
This view of Airlie Street shows it in about 1914 at the intersection with Cairnleith Street on the right and St Ninian's Road on the left. Image: Stenlake Publishing.
Fascinating pictures of Alyth reveal faces and places from 100 years ago
Comrie architect Jimmy Denholm (second right) handing over his company to Jude Carter, Rod Paul and Ellen Webster. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.
Retiring Comrie architect Jimmy Denholm reflects on 35 years in business as he hands…
Workers have complained about the living conditions at Mains of Errol. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.
In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up…
Four of the Corach Rambler owners - left to right, Cameron Sword, Thomas Kendall, Keith Garwood and Gary Scott.
Meet the Corach Rambler syndicate living Grand National dream as Lucinda Russell-trained horse carries…

Most Read

1
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
2
2
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
3
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
4
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
5
The car park in question in Aberdour, on the east end of Main Street. Image: Cala Homes.
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
6
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
7
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
8
Police are searching for Stewart Downie. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch
9
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
10
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

More from The Courier

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene near the North Water Bridge junction. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; JK Rowling. red carpet. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 14/04/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Don't let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray said the investment is 'positive' for the club. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray confirms 'incoming investment' that changes approach to squad-building
Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Small Business, Innovation and Trade Minister Richard Lochhead and Joyce Gibson, owner and director of Direct Soccer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon has urged his players to secure a play-off spot. Image: Dave Johnston.
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]