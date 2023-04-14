Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have unanimously agreed for Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am the weekend of the King’s coronation.

The Coronation of King Charles III is due to take place on Saturday May 6, 2023 with an additional bank holiday granted for Monday, May 8.

Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing board voted first to agree the coronation was “an event of national significance” then to extend licensing hours in celebration.

Drinkers heading out on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 will have the chance to raise their glass to King Charles III until 1am – rather than the usual 12.30am – on both nights.

Event of national significance

Three options were put before the board for consideration.

Option one: To decline to grant an extension of licensed hours

Option two: Agree the coronation was a special event of local and national significance and extend social demand licensing hours to 1am on the nights of Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 2023 (i.e. the early hours of Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7).

Option three: Agree the coronation is a special event of local and national significance but over another period/terminal hour.

Sgt James Gordon told the board the preferred option of Police Scotland was option two with dedicated policing in place for the bank holiday weekend.

Convener Peter Barrett first tabled a motion to agree it was an event of national significance. This was unanimously agreed.

The Perth City Centre Liberal Democrat councillor then tabled a motion to extend the licensing hours on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

This too was unanimously agreed.