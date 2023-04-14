Sandy Stirrat: Perthshire sheep farmer dies aged 90

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire farmer Sandy Stirrat, who had a reputation for producing top-priced Suffolk sheep, has died aged 90.

Most of his early life and farming career was spent in the Rhynd area south of Perth.

In his younger years, Sandy was a noted sportsman who captained his school rugby side.

He was born at Elcho Farm, Rhynd, on May 24 1932 and educated first at Rhynd School.

Sporting endeavour

Sandy then progressed to Perth Academy where he became head boy and captain of the 1st XV rugby team.

When he left school he went to Edinburgh University to study for a degree in agriculture.

After he had graduated, Sandy undertook a four-moth study tour of the United States of America in the company of other young farmers.

It was then he returned to Perthshire and began what was to be a long and successful career in farming.

He began work back at Elcho Farm and, in his leisure time, turned out for Perthshire Rugby Club.

Games were played on the North Inch and it was there he met his future wife, Libby Stephen.

Married life

The couple married in 1960 and went on to have four of a family: Andrew, Beth, Pete and Kay and, in time, three grandchildren; Amanda, Scott and Rory .

In 1961 he got the rent of Fingask Farm, where Sandy and Libby stayed all their married life.

They farm was bought in 1987 and Coates of Fingask was later added and, along with contracting to local farmers, Sandy led a busy professional life,

His son, Andy said: “My father’s passion was Suffolk sheep and he had a reputation for good strong sheep. His major achievement was topping the sale price at Kelso in early 1980s.

“The sheep went in 2000 to restock a farm that was wiped out by foot-and-mouth disease in Cumbria.

“He then semi-retired and concentrated on golf and researching his family tree. My mother died died in 2021.

“My father’s last six months were spent at Kincairney House care home in Perth .”

