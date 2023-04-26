Fears Perthshire youngsters will be left isolated as youth group’s ‘new’ minibus breaks down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fears Perthshire youngsters will be left isolated as youth group’s ‘new’ minibus breaks down

Breathe Youth Project says it needs £5,000 to fund "urgent" repairs to the vehicle.

By Kieran Webster
Franny McGrath with the minibus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Franny McGrath with the minibus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There are fears youngsters in Highland Perthshire will be left isolated after a youth group’s ‘new’ minibus broke down just days after it had been bought.

Aberfeldy-based Breathe Youth Project, which supports young people in Highland Perthshire, needs £5,000 to fund “urgent” repairs to the van.

The group claims it paid £7,500 to buy the second-hand, eight-seater vehicle from a private seller in Auchterarder.

During a test drive, it “drove well” and appeared in good condition.

But the group says when picking it up following the purchase, it had trouble starting – then failed to start completely once it was in Aberfeldy.

Franny believes the bus was faulty before the group bought it. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Breathe Youth Project is described by Young Scot as being an “instrumental part” of life in Highland Perthshire.

And Franny McGrath, from the organisation, fears for the impact on youngsters who benefit from its services.

He claims the seller has blocked the group on Facebook and has failed to respond to messages since the sale.

He said: “You want to have that trust and faith in other people.

“We asked a local mechanic and he said it has either a faulty or blown head gasket, or a crack in the engine.

The van is in need of “urgent” repairs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“In his opinion that could not have happened between Auchterarder and Aberfeldy and must have been pre-existing.

“He believes work had been done to make it passible for sale.

“A lot of young people already feel isolated in Highland Perthshire and this could add to their isolation and loneliness.”

The bus now needs about £5,000 worth of repairs.

‘Tough lesson’ for Breathe Youth Project

The group has set up an online fundraiser as without the vehicle, it says it has no other transport.

Franny said: “We’ve not been able to run our Easter holiday program to the same capacity.

“The whole point of having the bus is to be able to get to remote areas of Highland Perthshire and bring young people to Aberfeldy.

“We’re currently unable to bring them to Aberfeldy to do activities or drop-ins.

Franny admits it has been a “tough lesson” for the charity. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We also can’t get young people into Perth to access training or meetings – it’s impacted what we can offer to young people.

“Since we’ve had the bus, the project has had no transport whatsoever.

“We are very grateful to people who have donated so far.

“We would encourage people people to think very carefully and carry out as many checks as possible when buying from a private seller.

“It’s been a tough lesson for us and we would not want anyone to go through something similar.”

