Home News Perth & Kinross

Rattray Primary School staff and children praised in glowing report

Inspectors praised headteacher Joanna Robertson for strong, supportive and sensitively-delivered leadership.

By Stephen Eighteen
Rattray Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Rattray Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Rattray Primary School has received a glowing report in its latest Education Scotland inspection.

The school was rated very good in leadership of change, and good in learning, teaching and assessment.

From their visit in February, inspectors praised headteacher Joanna Robertson for strong, supportive and sensitively-delivered leadership.

She was responsible for creating an effective culture for improvement, the report added.

Staff and children praised

Staff were also labelled a ‘highly committed’ team that worked well together with a strong understanding of the needs of the school community.

Learning and teaching had a positive impact on children’s attainment, the report added, with staff providing opportunities for pupils to achieve, succeed and celebrate success.

Inspectors added that children worked well together and took part in school life to make positive changes across the school.

Very effective ongoing work to meet the needs of young carers so they can learn, succeed and feel supported was also observed.

Improvements needed

However, inspectors pinpointed two areas where improvement was needed.

The first was to develop the school’s approaches to assessment and to support all staff to know how well children are progressing with their learning.

The second was to have a continued focus on improving attainment for children, including the areas of literacy and stages of the school affected by Covid restrictions.

As Rattray Primary School was considered to have the capacity to make continued improvement, Education Scotland said it would make no further visits in relation to the inspection.

‘Warmest congratulations’

Perth and Kinross Council’s learning and families convener, Councillor John Rebbeck, said: “My warmest congratulations go to the headteacher, her staff, pupils and the wider school community for all their efforts.

“Parents and carers will continue to be kept informed about progress on the areas for improvement.”

Perth SNP councillor John Rebbeck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Councillor Caroline Shiers, who represents the Blairgowrie and the Glens ward, said: “The school community have had a great deal to contend with following Covid, including the refurbishment of the school and construction of the new nursery.

“The report really reflects the ethos of the school at the heart of the Rattray community and confirms what we knew of the dedication, hard work and commitment of all staff across the school.”

Local MSP Murdo Fraser said: “I was particularly pleased to see that the Inspectors highlighted that staff at the school create an inclusive school that values the contribution of children.

“I have written to the school’s headteacher to congratulate them on this very positive report.”

