Man charged after dog chased 93 pregnant sheep in Auchterarder

A man has been charged after 93 pregnant sheep were chased by a dog in Auchterarder.

The incident happened on Duchally Road in the Perthshire town on Thursday.

A 26-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with worrying livestock.

Police say a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Concerns over increase in sheep attacks

The incident comes just weeks after a Fife farmer was left “devastated” when 17 of his lambs died following a suspected dog attack.

Concerns have been raised by Perthshire farmer turned MSP Jim Fairlie that livestock worrying is becoming a huge problem after an increase in people buying puppies during Covid.

