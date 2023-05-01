Perth & Kinross Man charged after dog chased 93 pregnant sheep in Auchterarder The incident happened on Duchally Road in the Perthshire town on Thursday. By Poppy Watson May 1 2023, 6.06pm Share Man charged after dog chased 93 pregnant sheep in Auchterarder Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4353541/man-arrested-dog-chased-sheep-auchterarder/ Copy Link The man has been charged in connection with worrying livestock. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged after 93 pregnant sheep were chased by a dog in Auchterarder. The incident happened on Duchally Road in the Perthshire town on Thursday. A 26-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with worrying livestock. Police say a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Concerns over increase in sheep attacks The incident comes just weeks after a Fife farmer was left “devastated” when 17 of his lambs died following a suspected dog attack. Concerns have been raised by Perthshire farmer turned MSP Jim Fairlie that livestock worrying is becoming a huge problem after an increase in people buying puppies during Covid. Police say a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Image: supplied. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with worrying livestock after 93 pregnant ewes were chased by a dog in Auchterarder. “The incident happened on Thursday on Duchally Road. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close