Home News Perth & Kinross

Police hunt for thieves after five cars broken into in Rattray

The vehicles were targeted while parked in Ferguson Park Road and Glenisla Court in the Perthshire burgh in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

By Poppy Watson
Cars were targeted on Glenisla Court in Rattray. Image: Google Maps.
Cars were targeted on Glenisla Court in Rattray. Image: Google Maps.

Five cars have been broken into while parked on two quiet residential streets in Rattray.

Property was stolen from the vehicles, which were targeted on Ferguson Park Road and Glenisla Court in the Perthshire burgh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

They are appealing for one potential witness in particular, who was seen in the area at around 3am with an umbrella.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Between 2am and 4am on Saturday, five vehicles were broken into and property stolen while parked in Ferguson Park Road and Glenisla Court, Rattray, Perthshire.

“We are appealing for witnesses and in particular a potential witness who was seen passing the area about 3am, carrying an umbrella.

“Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call 101 quoting CR/52980/23.”

