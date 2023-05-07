Perth Ernest Shackleton tours offered by Royal Scottish Geographical Society

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rare insight is being offered into the life and adventures of famed polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.

The Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) is presenting the opportunity through a series of tours around the Fair Maid’s House in Perth.

Shackleton was the organisation’s secretary from 1904-1905, and RSGS is home to a number of stories, artefacts and images.

Discover rarely before seen artefacts

Some of these had not even been seen by the crew from the Endurance22 expedition – which discovered Shackleton’s lot ship Endurance last year – until their recent visit to Perth, featured in The Courier.

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson said: “When we hosted the Endurance22 team at Perth Concert Hall to a completely sold-out audience of over 1000 recently, it proved that Shackleton is still such an enduring and inspirational story.

“Following our event, we also recognised that there was a demand for us to share our exclusive stories, images and collections of our former secretary with the public, and these tours around the Fair Maid’s House offer us the chance to do just that.

“We are really looking forward to showing some stories and artefacts that we rarely get the opportunity to share with the public.”

When are the tours happening?

RSGS are hosting tours on Friday May 26 and Saturday May 27 at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

The tours will explains Shackleton’s life in four parts:

*Shackleton in Scotland: RSGS Chief Executive Mike Robinson kicks off the tour by setting the scene. He looks at Shackleton’s time as Secretary of RSGS and the path it set him on.

*Shackleton Beyond the Ice: Discover the non-polar life of the Antarctic legend from his beginnings in Ireland to his last expedition on the Quest.

Storytellers Nicola Wright and Lindsey Gibb will give an insight into his life both on and off the ice.

*Putting Shackleton on the Map: Margaret Wilkes from the RSGS collections team offers a cartographic view of Shackleton’s adventures in the Antarctic, featuring atlases, maps and charts, including a unique map signed by Shackleton himself.

*Shackleton in Words and Images: RSGS Writer-in-Residence Jo Woolf shares episodes of his story, told through precious items in the collections.

This includes Shackleton’s application for the post of secretary to RSGS in 1903; rarely seen photographs of the Endurance and the men who sailed on her; and the opportunity to sit at Shackleton’s desk!

How to get tickets

A limited number of tickets priced £20 per person are available to book at rsgs.org/events.