Council leader backs calls for Holyrood to allow roundabout on A9 near Dunkeld

Perth and Kinross Council is to lobby the Scottish Government for a roundabout on the A9 near Dunkeld.

The council is taking action after community groups were told there is absolutely no chance of the road being dualled by Holyrood’s target date of 2025.

One of the biggest bottlenecks on the non-dualled section of the Highland Perthshire thoroughfare is on the A923 Dunkeld and Birnam turnoff.

Combined with the nearby A822 turnoff towards Crieff and Aberfeldy, this section is notorious for congestion and accidents.

Bailie Claire McLaren and Councillor Ian James put forward a motion to council leader Grant Laing to push for “urgent” safety measures on the A9.

It said: “I would request at the very minimum the installation of a roundabout to allow all road users to exit, enter or cross the A9 road.”

At Wednesday’s full council meeting Cllr Laing, backed by other members, agreed to send a letter to this effect to transport minister MSP Kevin Stewart.

Little surprise at dualling delay

February’s announcement of a delay in the dualling scheme came as little surprise to local residents and politicians.

Since the project began in 2015, Transport Scotland has completed just two out of 11 sections along the A9.

“I don’t see this section of the A9 being dualled in next 10 years,” Cllr Willie Robertson said.

“So a short-term and safe measures should be found to make life easier for local residents and people visiting this lovely part of Perth and Kinross.”

‘Fatality numbers’ highlight need

Bailie McLaren’s motion said “frequent heavy traffic flows” make it difficult and dangerous for locals and visitors to exit onto the A9 from Dunkeld and Birnam.

“Fatality numbers highlight the urgent need for road safety measures for this section of the A9,” it added.

“I ask the leader to demand a timetable of deliverance of greatly improved road safety measures.

“We would request that the installation of traffic control measures to allow road users safe and easy access to enter, exit or cross the A9 road be instigated urgently.”

Council leader backing

Cllr Laing agreed to work with the three local ward members to write a letter to Mr Stewart requesting a meeting on the topic.

“As I drive to Dunkeld once or twice a week I know the frustration of sitting waiting to cross the road and you feel the pressure behind you of having five or six vehicles willing you to go,” he said.

“And people sometimes make an error and go when the road is not clear to do so.

“I am not a road safety expert and I don’t believe either of my colleagues are, so to demand a roundabout without knowing everything – the pros and cons – it would be easy for them [the government] to say we can’t do that and that would be the end of it.

“If we have a suite of options to improve [the road] it might be a better way forward.”