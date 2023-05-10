Council leader backs calls for Holyrood to allow roundabout on A9 near Dunkeld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council leader backs calls for Holyrood to allow roundabout on A9 near Dunkeld

The council is taking action after Holyrood missed its 2025 target date for dualling the road.

By Stephen Eighteen
The A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Google Maps
The A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Google Maps.

Perth and Kinross Council is to lobby the Scottish Government for a roundabout on the A9 near Dunkeld.

The council is taking action after community groups were told there is absolutely no chance of the road being dualled by Holyrood’s target date of 2025.

One of the biggest bottlenecks on the non-dualled section of the Highland Perthshire thoroughfare is on the A923 Dunkeld and Birnam turnoff.

Combined with the nearby A822 turnoff towards Crieff and Aberfeldy, this section is notorious for congestion and accidents.

Bailie Claire McLaren and Councillor Ian James put forward a motion to council leader Grant Laing to push for “urgent” safety measures on the A9.

Claire McLaren with a view of the River Tay behind.
Bailie Claire McLaren.

It said: “I would request at the very minimum the installation of a roundabout to allow all road users to exit, enter or cross the A9 road.”

At Wednesday’s full council meeting Cllr Laing, backed by other members, agreed to send a letter to this effect to transport minister MSP Kevin Stewart.

Little surprise at dualling delay

February’s announcement of a delay in the dualling scheme came as little surprise to local residents and politicians.

Since the project began in 2015, Transport Scotland has completed just two out of 11 sections along the A9.

“I don’t see this section of the A9 being dualled in next 10 years,” Cllr Willie Robertson said.

“So a short-term and safe measures should be found to make life easier for local residents and people visiting this lovely part of Perth and Kinross.”

‘Fatality numbers’ highlight need

Bailie McLaren’s motion said “frequent heavy traffic flows” make it difficult and dangerous for locals and visitors to exit onto the A9 from Dunkeld and Birnam.

“Fatality numbers highlight the urgent need for road safety measures for this section of the A9,” it added.

“I ask the leader to demand a timetable of deliverance of greatly improved road safety measures.

“We would request that the installation of traffic control measures to allow road users safe and easy access to enter, exit or cross the A9 road be instigated urgently.”

Council leader backing

Cllr Laing agreed to work with the three local ward members to write a letter to Mr Stewart requesting a meeting on the topic.

Councillor Grant Laing.

“As I drive to Dunkeld once or twice a week I know the frustration of sitting waiting to cross the road and you feel the pressure behind you of having five or six vehicles willing you to go,” he said.

“And people sometimes make an error and go when the road is not clear to do so.

“I am not a road safety expert and I don’t believe either of my colleagues are, so to demand a roundabout without knowing everything – the pros and cons – it would be easy for them [the government] to say we can’t do that and that would be the end of it.

“If we have a suite of options to improve [the road] it might be a better way forward.”

