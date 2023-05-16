John Jackson: Life of Perth bowler, St Johnstone steward and beloved grandad to be celebrated

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A celebration of the life of Perth grandad John Jackson, who contracted Covid and died during the pandemic, is to take place next month.

A dedicated bowler and lifelong St Johnstone fan, John died in December 2020, six weeks after his 80th birthday.

His family, some of whom are travelling from North America, are to hold a function in the Lovat Hotel in his memory on the evening of Saturday June 3.

John was very well known about Perth having lived his entire life there.

He bowled for many years at Darnhall Bowling Club, alongside his mother Mabel Jackson, and then with the West End Bowling Club, switching to indoor at Dewar’s Centre for the winter seasons.

Football fan

He travelled everywhere to watch his beloved St Johnstone, and also worked as a steward at the club’s home games.

John Kemp Jackson was born in Glover Street in October 1940, the first child of John (Jack) and Mabel Jackson. He later became a big brother to Derek, Linda and Brian.

The family spent many happy years living at Woodside Crescent before John began his career with McEwens of Perth.

He then spent many years with British Gas, where he met his future wife, Irene.

They went on to have their three children, Scott, Alison and David.

They spent their married life raising their family in the Craigie area then, over a span of 21 years, became grandparents nine times.

John later went on to work at Perth racecourse and also delivered weekly football coupons to many Perth families.

His eldest son Scott said his father was someone who loved Perth.

“I live in America now and my sister lives in Canada, but he could never understand why anyone would want to live anywhere other than in Perth. But he was so happy for us and proud of us all and loved being a grandad,” he said.

The family have been really touched by people reaching out to them to express their sadness at the loss of such a larger-than-life character.

His daughter Alison Ogilvie said her father was very popular and loved by so many.

“So many of the stories people are sharing with us are so funny, we laughed all the time with our dad, but it feels really comforting to know he brought such laughter to many other lives too,” she said.

John was a regular out in Perth too when it came to the pubs and clubs as he loved to be sociable and dance. He never let anything slow him down and rarely spent a day unwell in his life.

However, during lockdown in 2020 John was initially taken into Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, with a suspected blood clot in his leg but then the family were told he had caught Covid.

He got through it for a period but finally succumbed to a hospital-contracted infection.

John’s youngest son David said his father looked 20 years younger than he was.

“He was so outgoing and always was up for a good time, although the lockdown time did get him down and a bit fed up, he always told us he would see at least 100 as he never so much as had a bad cold,” he said.

“A celebration of his life will take place from 6.30pm at the Lovat Hotel on June 3 2023.

“There will be a bar area, some live music from family and friends and his DJ grandson will finish the night with some classic numbers.

“Anyone wishing further details or to let the family know they intend to come along can call or text me on 07747 038504 or email Alison at alijack2000@hotmail.com “