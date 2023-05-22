Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Perth city centre venues to shut within days

Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar & Restaurant and Dutch & Pablo’s bar will both close.

By Chloe Burrell
Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar & Restaurant and Dutch & Pablo’s bar are to shut. Image: DC Thomson

Perth city centre is being dealt another blow after it was announced two hospitality venues are to close within days.

Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor – a speakeasy on Canal Street – will shut for good this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar & Restaurant on nearby Scott Street will close on the same day for a year.

Venues closing for ‘personal reasons’

A post on the Dutch & Pablo’s Facebook page says the bar is closing for “personal reasons”.

It said: “Unfortunately due to personal reasons Dutch & Pablo’s will be closing for good on May 28.

“Please join us through the week and for our last weekend for some amazing music, fantastic cocktails and fabulous staff!”

A similar notice was put on the Two Chihuahua’s page, also citing “personal reasons”, however it says the venue will only shut for a year.

Inside the courtyard of Two Chihuahua’s in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It is the latest in a line of closures for the city centre in recent months.

Among the more high-profile closures was Oliver Bonas, which shut its High Street branch last November.

Clothing store Kids in the City also closed earlier this year, citing “challenging trading conditions”.

Dutch & Pablo’s has been approached for comment.

Conversation

