Perth city centre venues to shut within days

Perth city centre is being dealt another blow after it was announced two hospitality venues are to close within days.

Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor – a speakeasy on Canal Street – will shut for good this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar & Restaurant on nearby Scott Street will close on the same day for a year.

Venues closing for ‘personal reasons’

A post on the Dutch & Pablo’s Facebook page says the bar is closing for “personal reasons”.

It said: “Unfortunately due to personal reasons Dutch & Pablo’s will be closing for good on May 28.

“Please join us through the week and for our last weekend for some amazing music, fantastic cocktails and fabulous staff!”

A similar notice was put on the Two Chihuahua’s page, also citing “personal reasons”, however it says the venue will only shut for a year.

It is the latest in a line of closures for the city centre in recent months.

Among the more high-profile closures was Oliver Bonas, which shut its High Street branch last November.

Clothing store Kids in the City also closed earlier this year, citing “challenging trading conditions”.

Dutch & Pablo’s has been approached for comment.