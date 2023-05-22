Perth & Kinross Perth city centre venues to shut within days Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar & Restaurant and Dutch & Pablo’s bar will both close. By Chloe Burrell May 22 2023, 3.18pm Share Perth city centre venues to shut within days Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4412404/dutch-pablos-two-chihuahuas-perth-shut/ Copy Link 0 comment Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar & Restaurant and Dutch & Pablo’s bar are to shut. Image: DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Perth city centre is being dealt another blow after it was announced two hospitality venues are to close within days. Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor – a speakeasy on Canal Street – will shut for good this Sunday. Meanwhile, Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar & Restaurant on nearby Scott Street will close on the same day for a year. Venues closing for ‘personal reasons’ A post on the Dutch & Pablo’s Facebook page says the bar is closing for “personal reasons”. It said: “Unfortunately due to personal reasons Dutch & Pablo’s will be closing for good on May 28. “Please join us through the week and for our last weekend for some amazing music, fantastic cocktails and fabulous staff!” A similar notice was put on the Two Chihuahua’s page, also citing “personal reasons”, however it says the venue will only shut for a year. Inside the courtyard of Two Chihuahua’s in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson It is the latest in a line of closures for the city centre in recent months. Among the more high-profile closures was Oliver Bonas, which shut its High Street branch last November. Clothing store Kids in the City also closed earlier this year, citing “challenging trading conditions”. Dutch & Pablo’s has been approached for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
